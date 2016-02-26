ASC Tournament: Women’s & Men’s Quarterfinals

The UT Tyler women got off on the right foot Thursday as they host the ASC post-season women’s tournament for the third straight year. They defeated Concordia 86-70, advancing to Friday’s semifinals where they will play East Texas Baptist at 7:30pm. Meanwhile, the LeTourneau ladies won their first ASC Tourney game in school history with an 86-78 victory over Hardin-Simmons. Both East Texas Baptist Men and Women survived and advanced, while the LeTourneau men saw their season come to an end.

Watch the video to see highlights.