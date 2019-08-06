Art Briles gets going at Mount Vernon, talks about his new opportunity to coach

He’s back coaching high school football in Texas.

In our East Texas Piney Woods to be exact.

As many of our high school football programs held their first workouts of the new season, at Mount Vernon, the focus right now is, of course, on their new head coach, embattled former Baylor head man Art Briles.

Briles, who is 165-46-3 over 16 years as a high school coach in the Lone Star State, took to the practice field with his new team Monday afternoon. He stressed that he’s happy to be back in the high school ranks in his native state. He arrives at Mount Vernon after one season guiding a pro team in Florence, Italy to the Italian Bowl final.

Mount Vernon ISD made, what many in the public consider, a controversial hiring back on may 24th.

Since then, the district received national criticism, for bringing in a coach, who was ousted from the baylor program three years ago…after multiple players were accused of sexual assault.

Although, Briles has denied any allegations, that he helped cover these incidents up.

Monday evening, he agreed to meet with the media after the Tigers’ first practice. But would not address any questions relating to what happened in Waco due to the on-going investigation.

Briles says, however, that he’d love to talk about it when everything is finally settled.

“I’ve been doing this a long time, if this is the last dance, I’m good with it, I was good with Italy being the last dance, you know it’s got nothing to do with that, they might, maybe could look and say maybe if you just keep walking forward you might have a chance to be looked at with a graciousness some day and that would be the only thing,” said Briles.

According to the school district, this will be his only media availability before the season.

Briles takes over a Mount Vernon squad that was 8-4 in 2018, and advanced to the Class 3A Division 1 regional semifinals.

He and the Tigers, who return four starters on offense, and six on defense, will start the 2019 regular season on the road against Bonham, on Aug. 30.

Watch the video to see the story, and to hear from Briles.