Arsenal-Sheffield United Preview

Alexandre Lacazette is back training in full. When he returns to the pitch for Arsenal remains to be seen, however.

That could happen Monday night, when the Gunners look to run their unbeaten streak over all competitions to nine games with a visit to Sheffield United.

Lacazette has totaled 27 goals in his first two Premier League seasons, but a nagging ankle issue has limited the French striker to just two starts and three games played this season. The most recent versus Spurs on Sept. 1, when he scored his second goal of 2019-20.

However, Lacazette is training again and could get a look in some form Monday night. That, according to Gunners manager Unai Emery.

“It’s positive for us that he’s started training and that he’s a possibility for Monday,” Emery told Arsenal’s official website. “I don’t know whether he’s ready for 90 minutes or on the bench.”

That’s a decision Emery and his staff will make right up to kick-off, when Arsenal (4-3-1) look to extend a 5-3-0 stretch that also includes victories in both the Europa League and League Cup competitions.

It’s also possible enigmatic veteran Mesut Ozil, who has played just one Premier League game this term, could see the pitch for Emery’s side. As well as knicked defender Kieran Tierney.

Within the Premier League, Arsenal return from the international break trying to build on a 1-0 home triumph over Bournemouth on Oct. 6. David Luiz’s goal in the ninth minute was all the Gunners needed to earn the victory and stay within the top four in the league at the moment.

Taking other weekend results into consideration, the latter is goal this weekend and the rest of the season.

“(We’re) looking for the best performance and keeping the three points for us,” Emery said. “On Monday, we will need to continue improving in our way, and the most important thing is to win the three points.”

Arsenal last faced Sheffield United back in 2006, and will try to keep the Premier League newcomers off the scoresheet for a third consecutive top-flight match. Since that stunning 2-0 win at Everton on Sept. 21, Sheffield (2-3-3) lost 1-0 to Liverpool and played lowly Watford to a scoreless road draw on Oct. 5. It was the third time in the least four games that the Blades have been held without a goal.

“It’s a team thing,” defender George Baldock told Sheffield United TV. “We defend together, we attack together … I’m sure (the offense) will come. We’ve come up a league, we’ve shown what we’re about and the next stage is now progressing and hopefully score a few more goals.

Five different players have scored for the Blades this season, with their two other Premier League tallies coming off the own goals.