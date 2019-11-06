Arsenal held to 1-1 draw by Vitoria in Europa League

GUIMARES, Portugal (AP)Arsenal failed to hold on to a lead once again, conceding an injury-time equalizer as it was held to a 1-1 draw at Vitoria in the Europa League on Wednesday.

Arsenal labored throughout the game in driving rain and did not have a single shot on target until Shkodran Mustafi headed home a free kick by Nicolas Pepe in the 81st minute.

But Bruno Duarte leveled with an overhead kick after the Gunners failed to clear a cross into the box – the fourth game in a row in all competitions that Unai Emery’s side has given up a lead.

Arsenal remained top of Group F with 10 points from four games, while last-place Vitoria earned its first point of the campaign.

The unusual kick-off time of 3:50 p.m. local time on a Wednesday led to the game being played in a half-empty stadium. The match was moved from the Europa League’s usual Thursday schedule to avoid having two games in the same region on the same day, which puts a strain on security resources. Vitoria’s stadium is close to local rival Braga, which hosts Besiktas on Thursday.

