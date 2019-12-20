Arsenal-Everton Preview

They are racing to find permanent managers at the moment and may have settled upon them, but another race both Everton and Arsenal are running right now is to remain relevant this term as they meet Saturday at Goodison Park.

The Toffees (5-3-9) are currently enduring the worse plight of the two, entering this match just three points above the drop and in 16th place. Caretaker manager Duncan Ferguson, though, has injected some vitality into the club during his three matches in charge as Everton stunned Chelsea, took a point from Manchester United and pushed surprise package Leicester City to penalties before falling in the Carabao Cup quarterfinals midweek.

All the while, the blue side of Liverpool waits upon news that Carlo Ancelotti will take over to replace the sacked Marco Silva, with reports he has agreed to a deal worth £9 million per season and will be in attendance for this match.

Ancelotti, whose previous stops include giants Juventus, AC Milan, Chelsea, PSG, Real Madrid, and Bayern Munich, was stunningly jettisoned from Napoli after guiding the Italian club to the knockout round of the Champions League, but the I Partonepi were eighth in the Serie A table and gone winless (0-5-2) in his final seven league matches.

The 60-year-old Ancelotti guided Chelsea to their first domestic double in 2010, winning both the Premier League and FA Cup while becoming the first Italian manager to achieve the former. Despite finishing runners-up the following season and winning 67 of his 109 matches in charge, Ancelotti was sacked at the end of the 2010-11 season.

Everton announced Ferguson would again be in charge for this contest as they are coming off a 2-2 draw versus the Foxes in which Tom Davies and Leighton Baines scored in the final 20 minutes to send the match into a shootout, where the Toffees failed to recover from misses by Cenk Tosun and Baines in the first two rounds.

“I’m devastated for the fans not to get them a semi-final,” Ferguson told Everton’s official website. “It’s so tough not to get over the line. There’s a lot of disappointed players in the dressing room, a few tears. We need to take momentum from this but it’s hard to take.

“I’m proud of the work I’ve done but more proud of the players. They’ve given me every ounce of energy and I’d like to thank them for that.”

Baines is expected to remain at left back as Lucas Digne continues to deal with an injury that forced him off in the first half of Everton’s draw versus Manchester United last weekend.

Arsenal (5-7-5) are 10th on 22 points, only seven behind London rivals Chelsea for fourth but seemingly light years further from it in terms of on-field chemistry and cohesion. Like Everton, they are reportedly close to signing a new manager, but the difference is Manchester City assistant Mikael Arteta could be putting pen to paper on a deal Friday and be on the touchline Saturday.

The 37-year-old Arteta has been Pep Guardiola’s top lieutenant since 2016 straightaway after hanging up his boots. He spent his final five seasons at Arsenal, though injuries limited him to 25 matches in all competitions over the last two.

Arteta interviewed for the Gunners’ job in 2018 following the retirement of Arsene Wenger, losing out to Unai Emery, who was sacked last month as the Gunners lurched from match to match and suffered through wild swings of on-pitch consistency and indifference.

The Spaniard got an up-close look at Arsenal’s shortcomings last weekend when Manchester City tore through the Gunners for a 3-0 victory at the Emirates. Kevin De Bruyne was a one-man wrecking crew, scoring his first Premier League brace on either side of setting up Raheem Sterling’s tap-in in the first 40 minutes.

Arsenal’s pursuit of Arteta has rankled Guardiola, who has no problem with his assistant moving on, but rather with the club operating under what he believes to be a shroud of secrecy. City are also expected to demand compensation in the neighbourhood of £2 million for Arteta’s services.

“Mikel was honest with me,” Guardiola told The Telegraph prior to City’s Carabao Cup win over Oxford United. “I knew about the meeting. Arsenal – we were there two days ago. They were talking with our sporting director, the CEO, and didn’t say anything.

“I don’t know if the meeting was at one at night it was because they didn’t want to make it public but in the end it was public. Arsenal want to do the best thing as possible. Sometimes it’s not easy to handle this kind of situation.”

Guardiola, though, has long believed Arteta is ready for this challenge and has made it a point to let his assistant make the final call, which appears he has done.

Should Arteta take over for this match, he will be putting together a patchwork back line in front of Bernd Leno. Hector Bellerin and Sead Kolasinac are expected to be sidelined, and Sokratis is serving a one-match ban for yellow card accumulation, which could result in both David Luiz and Shkodran Mustafi being in the first XI.

Mesut Ozil did himself no favours with the Arsenal faithful after kicking his gloves in frustration at being taken off before the hour, and Alexander Lacazette could be in line for playing time after being a spectator on the bench versus City.

Arsenal have recorded just two clean sheets in league play and none over their last nine matches since edging Bournemouth 1-0 on Oct. 6.

Everton gained a split of the two matches last term and snapped a four-game losing streak in the series with a 1-0 victory in the corresponding fixture as Phil Jagielka’s goal in the 10th minute stood as the difference. It was Arsenal’s third defeat to the Toffees in the last 24 matches across all competitions (15-6-3).