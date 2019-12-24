Arsenal-Bournemouth Preview

Mikel Arteta had his moments as a player for Arsenal during the final years of his career. Now, he’s trying to orchestrate a turnaround that the Gunners desperately need to regain their relevancy within the Premier League and in Europe.

Arteta will grace the Arsenal touchline for the first time as manager Thursday against Bournemouth at Vitality Stadium.

In his final stop on a brilliant career, Arteta made more than 100 appearances for Arsenal (5-8-5) from 2011-16. After working with Manchester City, the former captain was picked to guide the Gunners on a 3 ½-year deal. The run starts on Boxing Day, when 11th-place Arsenal tries to end a Premier League rut that’s produced one victory in 10 matches (1-5-4).

“I want the players to show commitment, accountability, aggression and passion to play this sport and to represent this football club,” Arteta, who at 37 is the youngest coach in club history since Terry Neill (1976).

“This is the basic I am going to demand from them. From there, we can start to build things and improve all the things, obviously, that have to be done as quickly as possible. But, if we don’t have this in the right manner, I think it will be difficult.”

Though Arsenal drew with Everton over the weekend, they have gone without a goal in two straight league games. They have not scored since Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s goal in the 69th minute of a 3-1 victory at West Ham United on Dec. 9.

Aubameyang leads the team with 11 goals, but has not received much support. Especially from banged up teammate Alexandre Lacazette (five goals), and really anyone else for that matter.

The good news for Arteta and Arsenal is that Bournemouth (5-4-9) have lost six of the last seven games within the Premier League. The Cherries have managed just Dan Gosling’s winner in the 84th minute at Chelsea on Dec. 14 for their only goal over the last four games.

Bournemouth lost 1-0 to Burnley on Saturday, and now will be trying to keep their season-high league home losing streak from reaching four games. They will also aim to keep the Gunners from completing the league double after falling 1-0 at the Emirates in October. David Luiz’s ninth-minute goal proved to be the difference in the match as Arsenal stretched its winning streak over Bournemouth to three straight since a 2-1 loss at Vitality in January 2018 – the Cherries only Premier League victory over the Gunners.

“It’ll be a really tough game,” manager Eddie Howe told Bournemouth’s official website. “I’m expecting them to play the way (Arteta) wants them to play, even though it’s a short turnaround between games.

“However, it’s always about us when we play here. Re-finding that attacking swagger that we need. We have the players to hurt anyone in this division.”

The Wilsons, Harry and Callum, have combined for 11 Bournemouth league goals. However, Harry Wilson is a fitness concern and hasn’t played since Dec. 3. Callum, meanwhile, has not scored since Sept. 28 against West Ham.