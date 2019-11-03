Arrieta exercises $20M option to stay with Phillies

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

PHILADELPHIA (AP)Jake Arrieta is staying with the Philadelphia Phillies, exercising a $20 million player option for 2020 on Saturday.

A 33-year-old right-hander, Arrieta was 8-8 with a 4.64 ERA in 24 starts this year. He did not pitch after Aug. 11 because of surgery to remove a bone spur from his right elbow.

Arrieta was the 2015 NL Cy Young Award winner with the Chicago Cubs. He made the All-Star team the following season and helped the Cubs win their first World Series title since 1908. He left as a free agent after the 2017 season and signed a deal with the Phillies that will wind up paying $75 million over three seasons.

Arrieta was 10-11 with a 3.96 ERA in 31 starts for Philadelphia in 2018.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories

Community Calendar