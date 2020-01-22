Arp takes over in 2nd quarter, beats rival Troup to stay unbeaten in district

ARP, Texas (KETK) – The Arp Tigers used a 16-6 second quarter Tuesday to take control of their contest against their old 7-mile rival the Troup Tigers.

Arp would hold on for the win 57-43, keeping their undefeated mark in district play that now stands at 6-0, along with a 13-5 overall record.

Daniel Clary, Colton Birdsong, and Tren Jones all scored 10 points to lead the way the home Tigers. Troup’s Grayson Driggs led all scorers with 15 points.

The visiting Tigers fall to 4-2 in league action, and 19-8 overall.

Watch the video to see the highlights.