Arp pulls out 5-set thriller over Chapel Hill in return to action

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tuesday officially marked the return of UIL sporting events to East Texas.

As the first high school regular season or playoff contests involving a teams from our Piney Woods were held since March.

As the 2020 high school volleyball season got under way, the Arp Lady Tigers outlasted the Chapel Hill Lady Bulldogs pulling out a 3-2 victory in five hard fought sets, 25-15, 22-25, 25-19, 20-25, 15-12.

Many fans were in attendance at Bulldog Gymnasium with most wearing face coverings.

