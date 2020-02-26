Arp marches on, Tigers take down Waskom

UNION GROVE, Texas (KETK) – A little adversity, and the Arp Tigers turned it into high gear.

The Waskom Wildcats showed they came to play Tuesday, taking a three-point lead early in the second quarter against the district 16-3A champs in the Boys Class 3A Bi-District round.

But Arp quickly went on a 12-0 run to take command of the contest. The Tigers would pull away for a 74-50 victory.

Colton Birdsong led the way with 20 points for Arp, which improves to 20-5 on the season.

Zay Thomas poured in 22 for Waskom. The Wildcats wrap up their season at 13-17.

The Tigers win their first playoff game since 2017, and will face Hooks in the Area round Friday evening in Pittsburg. Game time is still TBD.

Watch the video to see the highlights.