Arnold lifts Cal St.-Fullerton over SE Missouri 64-57

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP)Wayne Arnold had 21 points as Cal State Fullerton defeated Southeast Missouri 64-57 in the Cable Car Classic on Wednesday.

Austen Awosika had 13 points and six rebounds for Cal State Fullerton (3-3). Brandon Kamga added six rebounds.

Darrious Agnew had 15 points for the Redhawks (2-3). Sage Tolbert added 13 points and 10 rebounds. Alex Caldwell had 11 points.

Cal State Fullerton takes on Denver on Friday. Southeast Missouri plays Santa Clara on Friday.

