Arkansas fires Morris, Marshall’s Savion Williams decommits from the school

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas – The University of Arkansas is in the market for another head football coach.

Various press reports say the school has fired head coach Chad Morris after the “Heartbreak Hogs,” as fans have come to call the team, posted a disappointing 4-18 record over two seasons.

Morris was fired less than 24 hours after the Razorbacks lost 45-19 at home to a Western Kentucky team quarterbacked by former Razorback Ty Storey.

In his two seasons with the Hogs, Morris failed to win an SEC game and was 4-4 against non-Power 5 non-conference opponents.

His only victories came again Eastern Illinois, Portland State – two FCS teams – Tulsa and Colorado State.

“As part of my continued evaluation, I have come to the conclusion that a change in leadership is necessary to move our football program forward and position it for success,” UA athletics director Hunter Yurachek said in a statement. “It is clear that we have not made the progress necessary to compete and win, especially within the Southeastern Conference. Throughout our history in football, as well as with our other sport programs, we have demonstrated that the University of Arkansas is capable of being nationally competitive. I have no doubt that as we move forward, we will identify a head coach that will help lead our program to that benchmark.

“I want to express my personal and professional regard to Coach Morris and thank him for his investment in the lives of our student-athletes,” Yurachek said.

In what has to be a blow to future hopes for the Hogs’ program, Marshall High School senior WR Savion Williams, who had committed to Arkansas in May, announced on Twitter Sunday that he is no longer heading to Fayetteville.

Even before Saturday’s game was over, college sports writers and analysts took to Twitter saying the latest Hogs’ slaughter had to be the end of Morris.

The last Arkansas coach got fired coming off the field, Im wondering if that's suddenly in play today. https://t.co/aKeA11PKk6 — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) November 9, 2019

Chad Morris won’t make it through the day before he’s fired. There are probably already Arkansas athletics staffers cleaning out his office right now in the middle of this game. — Pablo Escobarner (blue check) (@PabloEscobarner) November 9, 2019

Morris was hired from SMU in December 2017 after Arkansas fired Bret Bielema. SMU went 14-22 in Morris’ three seasons in Dallas, though the Mustangs improved each year, capping at 7-5 in 2017. Before that, Morris was offensive coordinator at Clemson.

A Texas native, Morris was a successful high school coach for years before becoming offensive coordinator at Tulsa. After one year, he was hired away by Clemson, where he coached and recruited Deshaun Watson.

Arkansas hired Morris away from SMU with the hope he would bring an explosive offense to the Hogs. But he never developed any consistency in the Arkansas offense, starting six different quarterbacks in 22 games.

He leaves Fayetteville with a college coaching record of 18-40.

While coaching high school football in Texas, he compiled a record of 169-38.