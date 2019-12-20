Breaking News
Carthage defeats Waco La Vega 42-28 for 3rd state title in past four years

Arizona Rattlers player fatally shot in Phoenix

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

PHOENIX (AP)A player for the Arizona Rattlers of the Indoor Football League was fatally shot Friday at a Phoenix apartment complex, police said.

Sgt. Tommy Thompson said police had little to go on in their investigation of the killing of 25-year-old Lance McDowdell.

He was found in the complex’s driveway and died at a hospital, Thompson said.

The Rattlers said in a statement that the team extended its condolences to McDowdell’s family and that he represented the organization ”with pride and dedication.”

No suspect description was released and police said they’d like to hear from anybody with information on the killing.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories