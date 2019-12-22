Archibald guides Louisiana Tech to lopsided victory

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

RUSTON, La. (AP)Amorie Archibald scored 14 points and Louisiana Tech breezed to an 87-47 victory over NAIA-member Southern-New Orleans on Saturday.

Kalob Ledoux had 12 points off the bench for the Bulldogs (9-3), who won their seventh straight home game. DaQuan Bracey added 10 points and freshman reserve Isaiah Crawford snagged a career-high 12 rebounds.

Louisiana Tech scored 49 second-half points, a season best for the team.

Terrance Collins-Lundy topped the Knights with 12 points. SNO shot just 27% from the floor, 30% from 3-point range and made just 4 of 9 free throws.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories