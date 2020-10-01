AP-Sportlight-Week Ahead

Oct. 8

1933 – Cliff Battles of the Boston Redskins becomes the first NFL player to gain more than 200 yards rushing with 215 yards in a 21-20 win over the New York Giants.

1949 – Walt Pastuszak has five of Brown’s 11 interceptions in a 46-0 rout of Rhode Island.

1950 – Bill Grimes of the Green Bay Packers gains 167 yards on 10 carries in a 44-31 loss to the New York Yankees.

1956 – Don Larsen of the New York Yankees pitches the only perfect game in World Series history, a 2-0 triumph over Brooklyn.

1966 – Jerry DePoyster of Wyoming becomes the first player in college football history to hit three field goals of 50 yards or more in a single game. DePoyster connects on two 54-yard tries and a 52-yard attempt as the Cowboys beat Utah 40-7.

1961 – Green Bay’s Paul Hornung scores 33 points, with four touchdowns, six extra points and a field goal, to lead the Packers to a 45-7 rout of the Baltimore Colts.

1977 – Seventh-ranked No. 7 Alabama beats No. 1 Southern Cal 21-20 in Los Angeles. USC fullback Lynn Cain scores with 38 seconds remaining but the two-point attempt fails.

1992 – Doug Smail scores a pair of goals as the expansion Ottawa Senators rock the Montreal Canadiens 5-3 – the first regular-season NHL game by an Ottawa franchise in 58 years.

1993 – The Anaheim Mighty Ducks, before 17,174 at the Arrowhead Pond, lose 7-2 to the Detroit Red Wings in their first NHL game.

1997 – Adam Oates reaches the 1,000-point mark with three goals and two assists as the Washington Capitals post a 6-3 victory over the New York Islanders.

2005 – Baylor wins a Big 12 road game for the first time in the league’s 10-year history, beating Iowa State 23-13. The Bears had been 0-37 on the road in the Big 12 Conference.

2006 – Randy Moss’ 22-yard TD catch between two defenders 51 seconds before halftime is the Oakland receiver’s 100th touchdown reception. He’s becomes the seventh receiver in NFL history with 100 TD catches.

2011 – Howard scores all its points in the fourth quarter, including 16 in the final 1:27 to beat 29-28 Florida A&M. Parker Munoz caps the improbable comeback by hitting a 21-yard field goal with 4 seconds left following FAMU’s Damien Fleming fumble on the 28-yard line.

2015 – Tampa Bay’s Jason Garrison scores his second goal of the game at 2:17 of the extra period to lead the Lightning past the Philadelphia Flyers in the first 3-on-3 overtime game in NHL history. Tampa Bay’s Ben Bishop denies a pair of penalty shot attempts – by Claude Giroux in the first period and Scott Laughton in overtime. Bishop is the fifth goaltender in history to face multiple penalty shots in the same game as well as the first to face a penalty shot in overtime.

2016 – Will Worth and Navy stuns No. 6 Houston, romping to a 46-40 victory. Worth runs for 115 yards and throws two scoring passes for the Midshipmen. Navy hadn’t beaten a Top 10 team since 1984, when it topped then-No. 2 South Carolina in Annapolis.

2017 – Aaron Rodgers throws a 12-yard touchdown pass to Davante Adams with 11 seconds remaining, lifting Green Bay over the Dallas Cowboys 35-31 in another thriller nine months after the Packers’ divisional playoff victory on the same field. Rodgers caps a 75-yard drive in just 1:02, going toward the same end zone as in the playoff game.

2018 – Drew Brees’ 62-yard touchdown pass to rookie Tre’Quan Smith makes him the NFL’s all-time leader in yards passing and sends the New Orleans Saints well on their way to a lopsided 43-19 victory over the Washington Redskins. Brees enters the game needing 201 yards to eclipse Peyton Manning’s previous mark of 71,940 yards. He finishes 26 of 29 for 363 yards and three touchdowns.

Oct. 9

1943 – Bob Hoernschemeyer throws six touchdown passes, an NCAA record for a freshman, as Indiana beats Nebraska 54-13.

1965 – The United States wins the Ryder Cup 19+-12+ at the Royal Birkdale Golf Club in Southport, England. Arnold Palmer clinches the title, beating Peter Butler 2 up. It’s the 13th victory for the Americans in this event which began in 1927. Britain, winners of this event three times, last won in 1957.

1974 – The Washington Capitals lose their first NHL game, 6-3 to the Rangers at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

1982 – Al Del Greco kicks six field goals for all of Auburn’s points in an 18-3 triumph over Kentucky.

1983 – Buffalo’s Joe Ferguson passes for 419 yards and five touchdowns in an 38-35 overtime win against Miami. Uwe Von Schamann of the Dolphins misses two field goals in the overtime and Joe Danelo ends the game with a 36-yard field goal.

1991 – The San Jose Sharks chalk up their first NHL victory as they beat the Calgary Flames 4-3.

1993 – Minnesota’s Scott Eckers passes for 402 yards and a school-record six touchdowns in his first collegiate start as the Gophers beat Purdue 59-56.

1993 – Carey Bender rushes 33 times for 417 yards, setting an NCAA all-division single-game rushing record, in Coe’s 69-7 Division III victory over Grinnell.

2004 – Texas Tech beats Nebraska 70-10, the worst lost in the Cornhuskers’ storied 114-year history.

2004 – Texas loses to Oklahoma 12-0, getting shut out for the first time in 282 games and ending the longest streak in the country.

2005 – Chris Burke hits a home run in the bottom of the 18th inning and Roger Clemens pitches three scoreless innings of relief in Houston’s 7-6, series-ending victory over Atlanta in the NLDS. The longest postseason game in history takes 5 hours, 50 minutes to complete.

2010 – Mike Brinkley passes for six touchdowns and Armond Smith runs for five scores to lead Union (Ky.) in a high-scoring 84-55 victory over Bethel (Tenn.) in an NAIA football game.

2010 – Derek Stepan becomes the fourth player to score three times in his NHL debut to lead the New York Rangers to a season-opening 6-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres.

2011 – Sebastian Janikowski kicks four field goals, including three from at least 50 yards (54, 55, 50), in Oakland’s 25-20 win over Houston. Houston’s Matt Schaub throws for 416 yards and two touchdowns.

2011 – The NHL returns to Winnipeg, but Carey Price stops 30 shots and the Montreal Canadiens put a damper on a massive civic celebration with a 5-1 victory over the Jets.

2012 – Jerry Sandusky is sentenced to at least 30 years in prison in the child sexual abuse scandal that brought shame to Penn State and led to coach Joe Paterno’s downfall.

2015 – Sepp Blatter, still hoping to return to power as FIFA president, is banned for 90 days, essentially ending his 17-year reign as the leader of soccer’s governing body. Both Blatter and UEFA President Michel Platini are given 90-day bans in the wake of a Swiss criminal case investigating financial misconduct at FIFA.

2016 – Tom Brady looking razor-sharp at times and relatively rust-free after serving his four-game ”Deflategate” suspension, passes for 406 yards and three touchdowns to Martellus Bennett as the New England Patriots thump the Cleveland Browns 33-13.

Oct. 10

1920 – The Chicago Cardinals play to a 0-0 tie with the Chicago Tigers in their first American Professional Football Association game. The game is held at Cubs Park, later renamed Wrigley Field.

1936 – Ohio State trumpet player John Brungart dots the `i’ in ”Script Ohio” for the first time during halftime of the Buckeyes’ 6-0 loss to Pittsburgh at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. After Brungart, the honor began to go exclusively to sousaphone players, with exceptions made for well-known fans of the Ohio State program, like John Glenn, Jack Nicklaus and Bob Hope.

1964 – John Henry Johnson of Pittsburgh rushes for 200 yards to lead the Steelers to a 23-7 triumph over the Cleveland Browns.

1974 – Danny Gare of Buffalo scores 18 seconds into his first NHL game as the Sabres beat the Boston Bruins 9-5.

1979 – Quebec’s Real Cloutier scores three goals in his first NHL game, but the Nordiques lose 5-3 to the Atlanta Flames.

1981 – Southern Cal’s Marcus Allen rushes for 211 yards, his fifth straight 200-plus rushing game, in a 13-10 loss to Arizona.

1987 – Columbia sets an NCAA record with its 35th straight loss, 38-8 to Princeton.

1998 – New Hampshire’s Jerry Azumah becomes the first back in NCAA Division I-AA history to run for more than 1,000 yards in four consecutive seasons. He has 165 yards and one touchdown in a 22-13 loss to Richmond.

2004 – New England wins its 19th straight game, setting an NFL record for consecutive wins – counting the playoffs – with a 24-10 victory over Miami.

2011 – NBA Commissioner David Stern cancels the first two weeks of the season after owners and players are unable to reach a new labor deal and end the lockout. Games originally scheduled to be played from Nov. 1 through Nov. 14 are wiped out.

2011 – Anthony Calvillo becomes pro football’s all-time passing leader in spectacular fashion with a 50-yard TD pass to Jamel Richardson that cements the Montreal Alouettes’ 29-19 win over the Toronto Argonauts. Calvillo needed 258 yards to break Damon Allen’s all-time CFL record of 72,381 yards.

2017 – The United States are eliminated from World Cup contention with a shocking 2-1 loss to Trinidad and Tobago. Trinidad scores a pair of first-half goals and the United States will miss the World Cup for the first time since 1986. The 28th-ranked Americans needed merely a tie against 99th-ranked Trinidad, which lost its sixth straight qualifier last week.

2017 – The Vegas Golden Knights win their home opener and remain unbeaten three games into their inaugural season with a 5-2 victory over the Arizona Coyotes. Marc-Andre Fleury makes 31 saves for the Golden Knights, who become the first team in NHL history to begin their debut season with three straight wins.

