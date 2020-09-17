AP-Sportlight-Week Ahead

Sept. 24

1950 – Philadelphia’s Russ Craft has four interceptions to lead the Eagles in a 45-7 rout of the Chicago Cardinals. Chicago quarterback Jim Hardy sets an NFL record by throwing eight interceptions.

1953 – Rocky Marciano knocks out Rolando La Starza in the 11th round at the Polo Grounds in New York to retain his world heavyweight title.

1967 – Jim Bakken of St. Louis Cardinals kicks an NFL-record seven field goals to give the Cardinals a 28-14 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

1971 – The World Hockey Association announces its formation with 12 teams to start play in 1972.

1974 – Detroit’s Al Kaline doubles down the right-field line off Dave McNally of Baltimore in the fourth inning for his 3,000th career hit.

1993 – Juniata’s women’s volleyball team ends Washington’s NCAA-record winning streak at 59 matches.

1994 – Washington ends Miami’s NCAA-record home winning streak at 58 with a 38-20 victory against the Hurricanes at the Orange Bowl.

1995 – Europe rallies to upset the United States and win the Ryder Cup, 14 1/2 to 13 1/2 at Oak Hill in Rochester, N.Y. Europe takes seven singles matches to win its first Ryder Cup since 1989.

1998 – The NBA, through its 86th day of the lockout, announces the cancellation of 24 exhibition games and indefinite postponement of the start of training camps.

2001 – Green Bay’s 37-0 shutout of Washington ends the Redskins’ NFL record of scoring in 231 consecutive road games.

2004 – The Atlanta Braves clinch their 13th consecutive division title, winning the NL East with an 8-7 victory over the Florida Marlins. The Braves’ record streak of division championships began with the 1991 NL West title and excludes the 1994 strike-shortened season.

2006 – The Europeans turn the Ryder Cup into another rout, winning 18 1/2-9 1/2 and making history as the first European team to win three straight times.

2006 – Washington’s Mark Brunell breaks the NFL record for most consecutive passes completed in a single game when he connects on his first 22 throws in a 31-15 win over the Houston Texans.

2006 – Brett Favre throws three TD passes in Green Bay’s 31-24 at Detroit, giving him 402 for his career. He and Dan Marino are the only players with 400 or more.

2011 – Dwayne De Rosario scores the quickest hat trick in MLS history, leading D.C. United to a 4-1 victory over Real Salt Lake. De Rosario scores on a header in the 22nd minute, gets his second in the 27th and converts a free kick in the 31st.

2012 – Russell Wilson throws a disputed 24-yard touchdown to Golden Tate on the final play, and the Seattle Seahawks rally to beat the Green Bay Packers 14-12. Wilson scrambled from the pocket and threw to the corner of the end zone as the clock expired. Tate shoved Green Bay’s Sam Shields out of the way, then wrestled with M.D. Jennings for possession. It’s called a touchdown, and after a long review the ruling stands.

2013 – Skipper Jimmy Spithill and defending champion Oracle Team USA extend their winning streak to seven to force a winner-take-all America’s Cup finale against Emirates Team New Zealand.

—

Sept. 25

1866 – Jerome Park, named for its founder Leonard W. Jerome, opens in the Bronx in New York. Jerome, seeking to emulate the British racing system, also establishes the American Jockey Club, precursor to the present Jockey Club, formed in 1894.

1920 – Molly Bjurstedt Mallory wins her fifth title in six years with a two-set victory over Marion Zinderstein in the U.S. Lawn Tennis Association championships.

1949 – Louise Suggs wins the U.S. Women’s Open by 14 strokes over Babe Didrikson Zaharias.

1962 – Sonny Liston knocks out Floyd Patterson at 2:06 of the first round at Comiskey Park in Chicago to win the world heavyweight title.

1982 – Ricky Edwards rushes for 177 yards and four touchdowns to help Northwestern end its 34-game losing streak in a 31-6 victory over Northern Illinois.

1994 – Oliver McCall scores a major upset by stopping Lennox Lewis 31 seconds into the second round to capture the WBC heavyweight title in London.

1995 – Jerry Rice has 181 yards receiving in San Francisco’s 27-24 loss to Detroit. It’s his 51st 100-yard game, which breaks Don Maynard’s NFL record.

2004 – Bobby Seck of Hofstra throws eight touchdown passes to tie an Atlantic 10 mark and set a school record in the Pride’s 62-43 victory over Rhode Island.

2005 – Fernando Alonso becomes Formula One’s youngest champion by finishing third in the Brazilian Grand Prix. Alonso, 24, a six-time winner in his third full season in Formula One, ends Michael Schumacher’s five-year hold on the title.

2011 – Wes Welker has 16 catches for a franchise-record 217 yards and two scores in New England’s 34-31 loss to Buffalo. Patriots’ quarterback Tom Brady is 30 of 45 for 386 yards and four scores but also matches a career worst with four interceptions.

2011 – The Detroit Lions snap a 13-game losing streak with a 26-23 victory over the Minnesota Vikings. The Lions, who won in the Metrodome for the first time since 1997, are 3-0 for the first time since 1980.

2013 – Skipper Jimmy Spithill and Oracle Team USA win the America’s Cup with one of the greatest comebacks in sports history to keep the oldest trophy in international sports in the United States. Spithill steers Oracle’s space-age, 72-foot catamaran to its eighth straight victory, speeding past Dean Barker and Emirates Team New Zealand in the winner-take-all Race 19 on San Francisco Bay. All but defeated a week ago, the 34-year-old Australian and his international crew twice rallies from seven-point deficits to win 9-8.

—

Sept. 26

1942 – Jockey Club stewards revoke Eddie Arcaro’s license for one year after his display of ”rough riding” aboard odds-on favorite Occupation in the Cowdin Stakes on Sept. 19. He attempted to injure a rider during the race.

1961 – Roger Maris of the New York Yankees ties Babe Ruth’s 34-year-old record with his 60th homer, off Jack Fisher of Baltimore.

1981 – Nolan Ryan of the Houston Astros becomes the first player to pitch five no-hit, no-run games. This one is a 5-0 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers at the Astrodome.

1981 – Kelvin Bryant of North Carolina rushes for 173 yards and scores four touchdowns in a 56-14 victory over Boston College, giving him 15 touchdowns over the last three games, an NCAA record.

1992 – Rocky Mountain’s Steve Thompson rushes for 405 yards and six touchdowns in a 42-36 overtime victory over Carroll College. The rushing total is the second highest in NAIA history.

1992 – Ken Irvin of Memphis is the first player in college football to block four punts in one game, leading the Tigers past Arkansas 22-6.

1998 – Prairie View A&M ends its NCAA-record 80-game losing streak by stopping a 2-point conversion in the final minute for a 14-12 victory over Langston. The victory is the Panthers’ first since Oct. 28, 1989, when they defeated Mississippi Valley 21-12.

2000 – At the Sydney Olympics, the U.S. softball team edges Japan 2-1 in extra innings to win its second straight gold medal.

2004 – Peyton Manning of Indianapolis passes for 393 yards and five first-half touchdowns in a 45-31 win over Green Bay. Manning has the most TD throws in one half since Tommy Kramer in 1986, and the most yards in a quarter, 247, since Boomer Esiason in 1996.

2004 – San Francisco’s 34-0 loss at Seattle ends a 420-game streak of not being blanked for the 49ers, an NFL record.

2008 – The Tampa Bay Rays win their first AL East title when the Boston Red Sox lose to the New York Yankees. Tampa Bay, which had never won more than 70 games in a season, is the first team other than Boston and New York to win the division since Baltimore did it in 1997. The Rays are the first AL team in the divisional era to finish with the worst record in its league then win its division in the following year.

2015 – Aaron Green catches a tipped pass in the back of the end zone with 23 seconds left and No. 3 TCU outlasts Texas Tech 55-52 in the Big 12 opener for both teams.

2015 – Sebastian Giovinco breaks the MLS single-season points record, assisting on two goals in Toronto FC’s 3-2 victory over the Chicago Fire to push his total to 35.

—

