AP-Sportlight-Week Ahead

Oct. 15

1933 – The Philadelphia Eagles play their first NFL game and suffers a 56-0 loss to the New York Giants.

1961 – Mickey Wright wins her third LPGA Championship with a rout, nine strokes ahead of Louise Suggs.

1972 – Stan Mikita of the Chicago Blackhawks becomes the sixth NHL player with 1,000 career points. Mikita assists on Cliff Koroll’s goal in a 3-1 loss to the St. Louis Blues at Chicago Stadium.

1983 – Columbia beats Yale 21-18, the Lions’ last victory before losing an NCAA record 44 straight games.

1983 – The Chicago Black Hawks and the Toronto Maple Leafs score five goals in 1 minute, 24 seconds to set an NHL record for the fastest five goals by two teams. The Maple Leafs beat the Black Hawks 10-8.

1987 – The NFLPA orders players to report to work without agreement on a new contract, ending a 24-day strike. The returning players, however, report after the 1 p.m. Wednesday deadline to be eligible for Sunday’s games and are told they won’t play or be paid.

1988 – Fourth-ranked Notre Dame beats No. 1 Miami 31-30 South Bend, Ind. Miami scores with 45 seconds remaining to pull within one point. Hurricanes coach Jimmy Johnson opts to go for the win with a two-point conversion. The two-point pass is knocked down, giving the Irish the win which snaps Miami’s 37-regular season game win streak.

1988 – Mario Lemieux of the Pittsburgh Penguins scores eight points – two goals and six assists – in a 9-2 win over the St. Louis Blues at the Civic Arena in Pittsburgh.

1989 – Wayne Gretzky of the Los Angeles Kings passes Gordie Howe as the NHL’s all-time leading scorer in a during a 5-4 overtime win over the Edmonton Oilers. Gretzky flips a backhand shot past Oilers goaltender Bill Ranford with 53 seconds remaining to tie the game and pass Howe with 1,851st point. Gretzky wins the game in overtime.

2000 – For the first time in NFL history, a game starts with back-to-back touchdown returns on kickoffs. Atlanta’s Darrick Vaughn returns the opening kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown, and St. Louis matches the Falcons immediately as Tony Horne takes the ball 3 yards deep in the end zone and runs down the sideline for a game-tying score. St. Louis also sets an NFL record by scoring four two-point conversions in the 45-29 win.

2005 – Michigan gives up a touchdown to Penn State with 53 seconds left, then marches down the field to score on a TD pass from Chad Henne to Mario Manningham with no time remaining for a 27-25 win over the eighth-ranked Nittany Lions.

2005 – Southern California’s Matt Leinart pushes and spins his way into the end zone with 3 seconds left to cap a chaotic finish to the top-ranked Trojans’ 28th straight victory, a back-and-forth 34-31 win over No. 9 Notre Dame.

2008 – Fabian Brunnstrom scores three goals in his NHL debut to match the league record in Dallas’ 6-4 victory over Nashville. The Swede is the third NHL player to open his career with a hat trick, joining Alex Smart of the Montreal Canadiens (Jan. 14, 1943) and Real Cloutier of the Quebec Nordiques (Oct. 10, 1979).

2009 – Detroit’s Nicklas Lidstrom becomes the first European defenseman and eighth overall to reach 1,000 points, assisting on two goals in the Red Wings 5-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings.

2012 – The Nets bring professional sports back to Brooklyn with a preseason victory, beating the Washington Wizards 98-88 in the first basketball game at the Barclays Center. The Nets, who left New Jersey after last season, are greeted by 14,219 fans on the night they become Brooklyn’s first major pro sports team since the Dodgers left for Los Angeles in 1957.

2017 – New England quarterback Tom Brady passes for 257 yards with two touchdowns in the Patriots’ 24-17 win at the New York Jets. Brady, who has 187 regular-season victories, surpasses Hall of Famer Brett Favre (186) and Peyton Manning (186) for the most regular-season victories by a starting quarterback in NFL history.

—

Oct. 16

1932 – After a 0-0 tie earlier in the season, the Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears 2-0.

1964 – Babe Parilli of the Boston Patriots passes for 422 yards and four touchdowns in a 43-43 tie with the Oakland Raiders.

1968 – Americans Tommie Smith and John Carlos give black power salutes during the medal ceremonies of the 200-meter race and are later banned for life from all Olympic competition by the IOC.

1971 – Norm Ullman of the Toronto Maple Leafs records his 1,000th point in a 5-3 loss to the New York Rangers.

1976 – Vince Fusco kicks six field goals to give Duke an 18-18 tie with Clemson.

1976 – Tony Franklin of Texas A&M kicks two field goals over 60 yards for an NCAA record. The distances are 65 and 64 yards as the Aggies beat Baylor 24-0.

1977 – The Denver Broncos intercept seven passes off Ken Stabler of the Oakland Raiders in a 30-7 victory.

1977 – The Minnesota Vikings beat the Chicago Bears 16-10 in overtime with the only successful fake field goal in NFL overtime.

1987 – Mike Tyson retains his undisputed heavyweight title with a seven-round knockout of Tyrell Biggs in Atlantic City, N.J.

1999 – Fourth-ranked Virginia Tech hangs a record-setting 62-0 loss on No. 16 Syracuse. It’s the worst shutout loss by a ranked team in the history of The Associated Press poll.

1999 – Mount Union beats Otterbein 44-20 for its 48th consecutive victory, surpassing Oklahoma’s 42-year-old all-division mark of 47 in a row.

2003 – Aaron Boone hits a pennant-winning homer leading off the bottom of the 11th in New York’s 6-5 win over Boston in Game 7 of the ALCS.

2004 – Mount Union beats Marietta 57-0 for its 100th consecutive regular-season victory. The Purple Raiders’ last regular-season loss was on Oct. 15, 1994, at home against Baldwin-Wallace.

2011 – Danell Leyva becomes the first American male gymnast to win a gold medal at the World Championships since 2003. Leyva wins the parallel bars title to become the first gold medalist for the U.S. since Paul Hamm claimed the floor exercise and all-around titles in 2003.

2011 – Dan Wheldon, 33, dies in a fiery 15-car wreck at Las Vegas Motor Speedway when his car flew over another on Lap 13 and smashes into the wall just outside turn 2.

2016 – Drew Brees passes for 465 yards and four touchdowns in New Orleans’ 41-38 victory over Carolina, breaking a tie with Peyton Manning for the most 400-yard games in the regular season with his 15th.

2016 – Eli Manning passes for 403 yards and three touchdowns in the New York Giants 27-23 victory over Baltimore. Manning is the eighth quarterback in history to have 300 career TD passes. The Giants’ victory over Baltimore is the 700th win in franchise history.

2016 – Tom Brady throws three touchdown passes and goes over 5,000 completions for his career while playing his first game in Foxborough since the end of his ”Deflategate” suspension, leading New England past Cincinnati 35-17.

—

Oct. 17

1948 – The Green Bay Packers intercept seven passes off Bob Waterfield in a 16-0 victory over the Los Angeles Rams.

1954 – Adrian Burk of the Philadelphia Eagles passes for seven touchdowns in a 49-21 victory over the Washington Redskins.

1960 – The National League formally awards franchises to the New York Metropolitan Baseball Club Inc. headed by Joan Payson and a Houston, Texas, group headed by Judge Roy Hofheinz, Craig Cullinan and R.E. Smith.

1964 – Quarterback Jerry Rhome is responsible for 56 of Tulsa’s 58 points with seven touchdown passes, two rushing touchdowns and a 2-point conversion in a 58-0 shutout of Louisville.

1989 – The Calgary Flames tie an NHL record by scoring two goals, both short-handed, in 4 seconds and also three goals in a 27-second span during the third period to pull into an 8-8 tie with the Quebec Nordiques. The Flames, with a player in the penalty box, pull the goalie and send five attackers against Quebec. Doug Gilmour scores at 19:45 and feeds Paul Ranheim off the ensuing faceoff for the tying goal at 19:49.

1992 – Jari Kurri of the Los Angeles Kings scores his 500th goal in an 8-6 win over the Boston Bruins. Kurri becomes the 18th player to reach the mark.

1995 – The Cleveland Indians beat the Seattle Mariners 4-0 in Game 6 of the American League championship series to claim their first AL pennant since 1954.

2000 – Patrick Roy sets an NHL record with his 448th career victory as Colorado beats Washington 4-3 in overtime. Roy snaps a tie with Terry Sawchuk, who held the mark since 1970. Sawchuk earned his 447th victory in his 968th game, while Roy wins No. 448 in his 847th game.

2010 – Detroit ties its own NFL record with its 24th straight loss on the road, falling to the New York Giants 28-20. The Lions’ last road win was Oct. 28, 2007. The first 24-game road losing streak was set in the 2001-03 seasons.

2013 – Edmonton Oilers forward Taylor Hall scores two goals just 8 seconds apart to break the team mark set by Wayne Gretzky. Hall connects at 15:52 of the first period then knocks a rebound past New York Islanders goalie Evgeni Nabokov at 16:00. Gretzky, the NHL career leader in goals and points, scored two goals in 9 seconds against St. Louis on Feb. 18, 1981, in the third period of Edmonton’s 9-2 victory.

2015 – Jalen Watts-Jackson scoops up a flubbed punt attempt and lumbers 38 yards for a touchdown on the final play of the game, giving No. 7 Michigan State a shocking 27-23 win over No. 12 Michigan at the Big House.

—

END