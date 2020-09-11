AP Sportlight

Sportlight for Sept. 12

By The Associated Press=

Sept. 12

1895 – Defender wins three straight matches from the British challenger Valkyrie II to defend the America’s Cup for the United States.

1925 – The United States wins the Davis Cup for the sixth straight time by sweeping France in five straight matches.

1935 – Wilmer Allison beats Sidney Wood in three sets to win the U.S. Lawn Tennis Association championship.

1936 – Fred Perry becomes the first foreign player to win three U.S. men’s singles titles when he defeats Don Budge, 2-6, 6-2, 8-6, 1-6, 10-8. Alice Marble ends the four-year reign of Helen Jacobs as U.S. women’s singles champion, with a 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 victory.

1955 – Tony Trabert wins the U.S. Lawn Tennis Association championships with a victory over Ken Rosewall. Doris Hart wins the women’s title.

1966 – Australia’s Fred Stolle beats countryman John Newcombe to win the U.S. Lawn Tennis Association championships. Brazil’s Maria Bueno wins her fourth title with a victory over Nancy Richey.

1976 – Jimmy Connors beats Bjorn Borg in four sets to win the U.S. Open.

1981 – Tracy Austin wins her second U.S. Open singles title, edging first-time finalist Martina Navratilova, 1-6, 7-6, 7-6.

1982 – Jimmy Connors wins the U.S. Open for the first time since 1978, defeating Ivan Lendl, 6-3, 6-2, 4-6, 6-4.

1987 – Martina Navratilova wins her second straight and fourth overall U.S. Open singles title with 7-6, 6-1 win over Steffi Graf.

1992 – Monica Seles wins her second straight U.S. Open singles title, defeating Arantxa Sanchez-Vicario, 6-3, 6-3.

1993 – Miami’s Dan Marino becomes the fourth player in NFL history to reach the 40,000-yard mark with 286 yards passing in a 24-14 loss to the New York Jets. Marino joins Fran Tarkenton, Dan Fouts and John Unitas.

1993 – Pete Sampras beats Cedric Pioline, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3, to win his second U.S. Open singles title. Pioline is the first Frenchman since Henri Cochet in 1932 to reach the singles final at the U.S. Championships/U.S. Open.

1995 – The Harlem Globetrotters’ 24-year, 8,829-game winning streak is stopped. It ends in a 91-85 loss to a team led by basketball great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who scores 34 points in a competitive, unscripted game in Vienna, Austria.

1998 – Joe Paterno becomes the sixth college coach to reach the 300-victory plateau, with Penn State’s 48-3 victory over Bowling Green. Paterno joins Bear Bryant (323 wins), Pop Warner (319) and Amos Alonzo Stagg (314) as the only major-college coaches to reach the mark.

1998 – Lindsay Davenport captures her first Grand Slam tournament singles title, defeating Martina Hingis, 6-3, 7-5 at the U.S. Open. Davenport is the first American-born woman to win the U.S. Open since Chris Evert won the last of her six singles titles in 1982.

1999 – Andre Agassi comes back from two-sets-to-one down to win his second U.S. Open singles title. Agassi, who never lost his serve, defeats Todd Martin, 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-7 (2), 6-3, 6-2. It’s the first five-set U.S. Open final in 11 years.

2004 – Roger Federer becomes the first man since 1988 to win three majors in a year, thoroughly outclassing Lleyton Hewitt 6-0, 7-6 (3), 6-0 to add the U.S. Open title to those he took at the Australian Open and Wimbledon. There hadn’t been two shutout sets in the event’s championship match since 1884.

2006 – Rick DiPietro re-signs with the New York Islanders, agreeing to a record 15-year deal that will pay the No. 1 goalie $67.5 million. The deal is believed to be second only in length in North American sports to the 25-year pact Magic Johnson signed with the Los Angeles Lakers in 1981.

2010 – Houston running back Arian Foster rushes for a franchise-record 231 yards and three touchdowns in the Texans’ 34-24 victory over the Indianapolis Colts. Foster is the first player in NFL history to rush for at least 200 yards and three touchdowns for an opening weekend.

2010 – The United States wins its first world basketball championship since 1994, beating Turkey 81-64. Tournament MVP Kevin Durant scores 28 points, setting a record along the way for most in the tournament by a U.S. player.

2010 – Atlanta Falcons tight end Tony Gonzalez has two receptions for 35 yards against the Pittsburgh Steelers to become the first tight end in NFL history to reach 1,000 career receptions and the seventh receiver overall.

2011 – Novak Djokovic holds on to beat defending champion Rafael Nadal 6-2, 6-4, 6-7 (3), 6-1 to win his first U.S. Open championship and third Grand Slam trophy of the year. The top-ranked Djokovic improves to 64-2 with 10 tournament titles, one of the greatest seasons in the history of men’s tennis.

2011 – Tom Brady Brady passes for a team-record 517 yards and four touchdowns, including a 99-yarder to Wes Welker, and the New England Patriots beat the Miami Dolphins 38-24. Brady, who also threw his first interception since October, went 32 for 48 and became the 11th quarterback to throw for at least 500 yards.

2012 – Notre Dame announces that it will join the Atlantic Coast Conference in all sports except football and hockey, though it will play five games annually against league programs and have access to its non-BCS bowl tie-ins.