AP Sportlight

Sportlight for Sept. 10, 2020

By The Associated Press=

Sept. 10

1933 – Fred Perry wins his first U.S. men’s singles title with a 6-3, 11-13, 4-6, 6-0, 6-1 victory over Australian Jack Crawford.

1961 – Australia’s Roy Emerson upsets countryman Rod Laver to win the U.S. Lawn Tennis Association championship. Darlene Hard wins the women’s title for the second straight year.

1962 – Rod Laver becomes the first man since Don Budge in 1938 to win the Grand Slam beating Roy Emerson 6-2, 6-4, 5-7, 6-4, at the U.S. Open. Margaret Smith becomes the first Australian woman to win the U.S. Open with a 9-7, 6-4 win over Darlene Hard.

1966 – Muhammad Ali knocks out Karl Mildenberger in the 12th round in Frankfurt, Germany, to retain his world heavyweight title.

1967 – John Newcombe beats Clark Graebner to win the men’s title in the U.S. Lawn Tennis Association championships. Billie Jean King wins the singles, doubles and mixed doubles championships. King, who also swept the three titles at Wimbledon, is the first to accomplish the feat of two sweeps in the same year since Alice Marble in 1939.

1972 – The United States men’s basketball team loses its first game in Olympic competition. The Soviet Union wins 51-50 with the help of a controversial ending. Dr. William Jones, secretary general of the International Amateur Basketball Federation, tells the referees to have the players replay the final three seconds and the Soviets score a last-second bucket. The Americans, who had the lead when the buzzer sounded the first time, protest in vain. The U.S. team later refuses to accept the silver medal.

1972 – Ilie Nastase trailing two sets to one and facing break point at 1-3 in the fourth set, comes back to defeat Arthur Ashe, 3-6, 6-3, 6-7, 6-4, 6-3, for the U.S. Open men’s singles title.

1977 – Chris Evert beats Wendy Turnbull 7-6, 6-2 to capture the U.S. Open title for the third straight year.

1978 – Jimmy Connors becomes the only player to win the U.S. Open on three different surfaces, with a 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 win over Bjorn Borg. Connors wins the first men’s final played on the Deco Turf II courts at the new USTA National Tennis Center. Connors had won the 1974 U.S. Open on grass and the 1976 U.S. Open on clay courts.

1983 – Martina Navratilova wins her first U.S. Open women’s singles championship, beating Chris Evert Lloyd 6-1, 6-3.

1988 – Steffi Graf becomes the third women to complete the Grand Slam, defeating Gabriela Sabatini 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 in the U.S. Open.

1989 – Boris Becker wins his first U.S. Open by beating top-seeded Ivan Lendl 7-6, 1-6, 6-3, 7-6 in a four-hour struggle in sweltering heat. Lendl, who won three straight Open titles from 1985-87, tied an Open record with his eighth consecutive final, something Bill Tilden did from 1918-25.

1993 – Pernell Whitaker and Julio Cesar Chavez fight to a majority draw. Two judges score the fight 115-115 and the third scores the fight 115-113 for Whitaker. It’s the first blemish on Chavez’s record who was 87-0 entering the bout.

1994 – Arantxa Sanchez-Vicario becomes the first Spanish woman to win the U.S. Open when she beats Steffi Graf, 1-6, 7-6 (3), 6-4.

1995 – Pete Sampras wins his third U.S. Open men’s singles title, taking down the No. 1 seed and defending champion Andre Agassi, 6-4, 6-3, 4-6, 7-5.

1995 – Fuad Reveiz of the Minnesota Vikings sets an NFL record for consecutive field goals, converting from 32 and 27 yards to give him 30 in a row.

1997 – Mark McGwire joins Babe Ruth as the only players in major league history with consecutive 50-homer seasons by hitting a 446-foot shot off Shawn Estes in the third inning of St. Louis’ game against at San Francisco. Ruth’s 50-homer seasons came in 1927 and 1928.

1998 – The NBA calls off a game because of a labor dispute for the first time in its history. The Oct. 12 exhibition in Tel Aviv between the Miami Heat and Israel’s No. 1 team, Maccabi Elite, is called off because of the lockout imposed by the owners.

2000 – Arizona’s Randy Johnson becomes the 12th player to reach the 3,000 strikeout plateau, fanning a season-high 14 in seven innings as the Diamondbacks lost to Florida 4-3 in 12 innings.

2000 – Marat Safin stuns four-time U.S. Open champion Pete Sampras, 6-4, 6-3, 6-3, to become the first Russian to win the U.S. Open men’s singles championship.

2004 – Zippy Chippy, thoroughbred racing’s lovable loser, makes it 0-for-100 when he finishes last in an eight-horse field at the Three-County Fairgrounds in Northampton, Mass.

2005 – Andre Agassi, 35, outlasts 22-year-old baseliner Robby Ginepri in five sets at the U.S. Open and become the oldest Grand Slam finalist in 31 years. Kim Clijsters captures the first Grand Slam singles title in her fifth appearance in a Grand Slam final, defeating Mary Pierce, 6-3, 6-1.

2006 – Roger Federer defeats Andy Roddick 6-2, 4-6, 7-5, 6-1 in the U.S. Open final for his third major championship this year and ninth of his career. Federer becomes the first man ever to win back-to-back Wimbledon and U.S. Open crowns for three straight years.

2006 – Peyton Manning and the Indianapolis Colts make fewer mistakes than Eli Manning and the New York Giants in the first NFL game to feature two brothers starting at quarterback. Big brother Peyton is 25-of-41 for 276 yards and a touchdown and the Colts score on five of their first seven possessions to defeat Eli and the Giants 26-21.

2006 – Chicago barely lets Brett Favre touch the ball, shutting out the three-time MVP for the first time in his 16-year pro career, in a 26-0 win over Green Bay.

2010 – The Bryan brothers win their ninth Grand Slam title, derailing the ”Indo-Pak Express” doubles team of India’s Rohan Bopanna and Pakistan’s Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi in the men’s doubles final at the U.S. Open. Bob and Mike Bryan capture their third title at Flushing Meadows and 65th overall with a 7-6 (5), 7-6 (4) victory.

2011 – Vitali Klitschko defeats Polish challenger Tomasz Adamek by technical knockout to retain his WBC heavyweight title in Wroclaw, Poland. The fight is stopped 2 minutes, 20 seconds into the 10th round.

2011 – Alan Moore, a 61-year-old Vietnam veteran and grandfather of five, becomes the oldest player ever to get in a college football game when he kicks an extra point for NAIA Faulkner in its season-opener.

2012 – Andy Murray wins the U.S. Open in five grueling sets to become the first British man since 1936 to capture a Grand Slam title. Murray beats defending champion Novak Djokovic 7-6 (10), 7-5, 2-6, 3-6, 6-2 in his fifth try in the final of a major tournament.

2012 – Jiyai Shin makes a two-putt par on the ninth hole of a playoff and beats Paula Creamer to win the Kingsmill Championship, ending the longest playoff between two players in LPGA Tour history. The players play the 18th hole eight times trying to break the tie before darkness forced suspension of play a day eralier.

2013 – Thomas Bach is elected president of the International Olympic Committee, keeping the powerful sports body in European hands. Bach, a 59-year-old German lawyer, succeeds Jacques Rogge, the Belgian who is stepping down after 12 years.

2013 – Detroit defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh is fined $100,000 by the NFL for his illegal low block on Minnesota center John Sullivan in the Lions’ season-opening victory on Sept. 8.

—

Sept. 11