AP Sportlight

Sportlight for Sept. 9, 2020

By The Associated Press=

Sept. 9

1940 – Donald McNeil beats Bobby Riggs after losing the first two sets to capture the U.S. Lawn Tennis Association title. Alice Marble wins her third straight title with a two-set triumph over Helen Jacobs.

1956 – Australia’s Ken Rosewall wins the U.S. Lawn Tennis Association title with a four-set victory over Lewis Hoad. Shirley Fry beats Althea Gibson 6-3, 6-4 for the women’s title.

1968 – Arthur Ashe wins the U.S. Open by beating Tom Okker 14-12, 5-7, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3. Ashe is the first African-American male to win a Grand Slam tournament.

1974 – Jimmy Connors romps to a 6-1, 6-0, 6-1 victory over Ken Rosewall to win the U.S. Open.

1978 – Chris Evert beats 16-year-old Pam Shriver 7-5, 6-4 to win her fourth straight U.S. Open.

1979 – In an all-New Yorker U.S. Open men’s final, John McEnroe beats Vitas Gerulaitis, 7-5, 6-3, 6-3. Tracy Austin, at 16 years, 8 months and 28 days, becomes the youngest U.S. Open women’s singles champion, ending Chris Evert’s 31-match win streak at the Open with a 6-4, 6-3 win.

1984 – John McEnroe beats Ivan Lendl 6-3, 6-4, 6-1 to win his fourth U.S. Open.

1989 – Steffi Graf wins her third major tournament of the year, beating the heat and Martina Navratilova 3-6, 7-5, 6-1 in the U.S. Open final.

1990 – Pete Sampras – 19 years, 28 days – becomes the youngest U.S. Open men’s singles champion, defeating Andre Agassi 6-4, 6-3, 6-2.

1992 – Robin Yount becomes the 17th player to reach 3,000 hits in the Milwaukee Brewers’ 5-4 loss to the Cleveland Indians.

1995 – Steffi Graf halts Monica Seles’ remarkable comeback by winning the U.S. Open 7-6 (8-6), 0-6, 6-3. It’s the fourth U.S. Open championship for Graf.

2000 – Yale becomes the first school to win 800 games when Rashad Bartholomew scores three touchdowns and rushes for 201 yards in a 42-6 victory over Dayton.

2000 – Venus Williams wins her first U.S. Open singles title, defeating Lindsay Davenport 6-4, 7-5.

2001 – Lleyton Hewitt beats four-time champion Pete Sampras, 7-6, 6-1, 6-1, for the U.S. Open title. At 20 years, 6 months, 13 days, Hewitt becomes the second-youngest men’s champion of the Open era.

2006 – Maria Sharapova beats Justine Henin-Hardenne 6-4, 6-4 to win the U.S. Open final. A month shy of her 50th birthday, Martina Navratilova closes her competitive career with a mixed doubles championship for her 59th Grand Slam title.

2006 – Top-ranked Ohio State tightens its hold on the No. 1 spot after beating the No. 2 ranked and defending champion Longhorns 24-7 in Austin, Texas.

2007 – Roger Federer beats Novak Djokovic 7-6 (4), 7-6 (2), 6-4 to win his fourth straight U.S. Open championship and 12th career Grand Slam title. Federer becomes the first man since Bill Tilden in the 1920s to win the American Grand Slam four years running.

2007 – Asafa Powell sets another world record in the 100 meters, winning a heat at the Rieti Grand Prix in 9.74 seconds. The world’s fastest man improves his record by 0.03 seconds, having run 9.77 three times.

2012 – Shannon Eastin makes NFL history. Eastin is the line judge in the St. Louis Rams-Detroit Lions game, making her the first woman to be an official in a regular-season game. She is among the replacement officials hired by the league while the regular officials are locked out.

2012 – Serena Williams, two points from defeat, regains her composure and wins the last four games to beat No. 1-ranked Victoria Azarenka 6-2, 2-6, 7-5 for her fourth U.S. Open championship and 15th Grand Slam title.

2012 – Denver’s Peyton Manning is 19 of 26 for 253 yards and two touchdown passes in Denver’s 31-19 win over Pittsburgh. Manning, coming off four neck surgeries, becomes the third QB in NFL history to reach 400 TD passes.

2012 – New England’s Tom Brady becomes the 14th player with 40,000 yards passing in his career during 34-14 win over Tennessee.

2013 – Rafael Nadal wins his 13th Grand Slam title and second U.S. Open by defeating top-ranked Novak Djokovic 6-2, 3-6, 6-4, 6-1. The Spanish clay-court specialist, ranked No. 2, improves to 22-0 on hard courts in 2013.

