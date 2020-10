AP Sportlight

Sportlight for Oct. 4, 2020

By The Associated Press=

Oct. 4

1895 – Horace Rawlins wins the first U.S. Open. Rawlins beats Willie Dunn with 36-hole total of 173 at the Newport Golf Club in Newport, R.I.

1927 – John Longden rides the first official winner of his career, named Hugo K. Asher, in Salt Lake City.

1940 – Fritzie Zivic scores a 15-round decision over Henry Armstrong to win the world welterweight title in New York. Armstrong had 20 successful title defenses.

1964 – Mary Wills captures the LPGA championship with a two-stroke victory over Mickey Wright.

1964 – Kansas City’s Bobby Hunt ties an AFL record with four interceptions as the Chiefs post a 28-7 victory over the Houston Oilers.

1969 – Mississippi’s Archie Manning becomes the first player in college football history to throw for 300 yards and rush for 100 yards in the same game as the Rebels fall short in a 33-32 loss at Alabama. Manning passes for 436 yards and two touchdowns while adding 104 yards rushing yards and three touchdowns.

1970 – O.J. Simpson of Buffalo gains 303 combined yards and scores two touchdowns as the Bills edge the New York Jets 33-31.

1980 – Alabama’s 45-0 win over Kentucky at Legion Field gives coach Paul ”Bear” Bryant his 300th career coaching victory.

1987 – The NFL continues the regular-season schedule with replacement players while the players’ association strikes. Average attendance is 16,947, down from 57,205 the first week and 59,824 the second week.

1991 – The San Jose Sharks surrender 52 shots and lose 4-3 to the Vancouver Canucks in their first NHL regular-season game.

1998 – Atlanta scores three touchdowns in a 48-second span of the third quarter – the quickest trio of TDs since the NFL-AFL merger in 1970 – and routs Carolina 51-23.

2003 – B.J. Symons of Texas Tech tosses a Big 12-record eight touchdown passes and tops 500 yards passing for the third straight game when the Red Raiders beat Texas A&M 59-28.

2012 – The NHL cancels the first two weeks of the regular season, the second time games had been lost because of a lockout in seven years.

2014 – Jared Goff throws for 527 yards and five touchdowns as California holds on to beat Washington State 60-59. WSU quarterback Connor Halliday breaks the NCAA passing record with 734 yards and six touchdowns for Washington State and sets the NCAA passing yardage record for all levels, breaking the mark of 716 set by David Klingler of Houston in 1990.

2015 – Drew Brees hits C.J. Spiller with a short pass that the running back turns into an 80-yard touchdown – the 400th of the Saints quarterback’s career – on the second play of overtime, and New Orleans won for the first time this season, 26-20 over the Dallas Cowboys.

2015 – Adam Vinatieri makes a 27-yard field goal in overtime to lift Indianapolis to a 16-13 victory over Jacksonville. Vinatieri converts all three field-goal attempts and one PAT to become the first player in NFL history to score at least 1,000 points with two different teams.

2017 – Sylvia Fowles scores 17 points and breaks her own WNBA Finals record by grabbing 20 rebounds to lead the Minnesota Lynx to their fourth championship in seven years with an 85-76 victory over the Los Angeles Sparks in Game 5.

2018 – Tom Brady reaches 500 touchdown passes for his unparalleled career and the New England Patriots put together their second straight win after a mediocre start to the season, beating Indianapolis 38-24.

—