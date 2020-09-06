AP Sportlight for Sept. 7, 2020

By The Associated Press=

Sept. 7

1892 – Jim Corbett knocks out John L. Sullivan in the 21st round in New Orleans to win the first world heavyweight title fought with gloves under the Marquis of Queensberry rules.

1941 – Bobby Riggs beats Frank Kovacs in four sets to win the men’s title in the U.S. Lawn Tennis Association championships. Sarah Palfrey Cooke wins the women’s title with a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Pauline Betz.

1953 – Maureen Connolly becomes the first woman to complete the Grand Slam when she beats Doris Hart, 6-2, 6-4, in the U.S. Open women’s singles final. Tony Trabert wins his first U.S. men’s singles title with a 6-3, 6-2, 6-3 win over Vic Seixas.

1958 – Australia’s Ashley Cooper beats countryman Malcolm Anderson to win the men’s title in the U.S. Lawn Tennis Association championships. Althea Gibson beats Darlene Hard for the women’s title.

1970 – Jockey Willie Shoemaker rides Dares J to a 1+-length victory at Del Mar to become the wininest jockey. Shoemaker’s win breaks the all-time record of 6,033 set by Johnny Longden four years earlier.

1975 – Spain’s Manuel Orantes upsets Jimmy Connors 6-4, 6-3, 6-3 to win the U.S. Open men’s title.

1980 – John McEnroe beats Bjorn Borg of Sweden 7-6, 6-1, 6-7, 5-7, 6-4 to win his second straight U.S. Open men’s title.

1991 – Seventeen-year-old Monica Seles beats 34-year-old Martina Navratilova, 7-6 (1), 6-1, to win her first U.S. Open women’s singles title.

1993 – Mark Whiten of the St. Louis Cardinals has the greatest game at the plate in major league history in the nightcap of a doubleheader against Cincinnati. In the 15-2 win, Whiten hits four home runs and drives in 12 runs, becoming the only player to accomplish both feats in one game.

1996 – Mike Tyson needs just 109 seconds to win the WBA heavyweight championship from Bruce Seldon in Las Vegas.

1997 – In the new Arthur Ashe Stadium court, 16-year-old Martina Hingis and 17-year-old Venus Williams play the youngest Grand Slam final in the Open Era. Hingis wins her first U.S. Open title 6-0, 6-4. Patrick Rafter beats Greg Rusedski, 6-3, 6-2, 4-6, 7-5, to win the men’s crown.

2003 – In the closest 1-2-3 finish in IRL history, Sam Hornish Jr. edges Scott Dixon and Bryan Herta at the finish line to win his second straight Delphi Indy 300. His margin of victory is .0099 seconds, and just .0100 separates first and third place.

2012 – Bob and Mike Bryan beat Leander Paes and Radek Stepanek 6-3, 6-4 to win the U.S. Open men’s doubles title for a record 12th Grand Slam championship. The American twins break a tie with Todd Woodbridge and Mark Woodforde for the most in the Open era, which started in 1968.

2014 – Serena Williams wins her third consecutive U.S. Open championship and 18th major title overall. Williams beats Caroline Wozniacki 6-3, 6-3 to match Chris Evert’s total of six championships at the U.S. Open. Bob and Mike Bryan win a record-tying fifth U.S. Open doubles championship for their 100th tournament title.

