AP Sportlight

Sportlight for Sept. 30, 2020

By The Associated Press=

Sept. 30

1916 – The Boston Braves snap the 26-game winning streak of the New York Giants with an 8-3 victory in the second game of a doubleheader.

1927 – Babe Ruth hits his 60th home run of the season in the eighth inning off Tom Zachary to lead the New York Yankees to a 4-2 victory over the Washington Senators.

1939 – Fordham participates in the world’s first televised American football game. In front of the sport’s first live TV audience, the Rams defeats Waynesburg College, 34-7.

1972 – Roberto Clemente hits a double against New York Mets left-hander Jon Matlack during Pittsburgh’s 5-0 victory at Three Rivers Stadium. The hit is the 3,000th and last for the Pirates’ star, who dies in a plane crash during the offseason.

1984 – The Los Angeles Rams set an NFL record with three safeties in a 33-12 victory over the New York Giants. Two of the safeties are on blocked punts in the end zone.

1992 – George Brett becomes the 18th player to get 3,000 hits in the Kansas City Royals’ 4-0 win over the California Angels.

1995 – Prairie View A&M sets the college football record for consecutive losses with a 64-0 loss to Grambling State. It is the team’s 51st straight defeat, an NCAA record for any level.

2006 – John Carney of the Saints becomes the third kicker in NFL history with 400 career field goals with 31-yarder in the first half of New Orleans’ 21-18 loss to Carolina.

2006 – Peyton Manning of the Indianapolis Colts becomes the second-fastest quarterback to throw 250 touchdown passes in his career, doing it in 132 games. Only Dan Marino (128) reached that number faster.

2007 – Detroit scores an NFL-record 34 points in the fourth quarter of a 37-27 victory over Chicago. The Lions combine with Bears for 48 points – also a league record.

2007 – Brett Favre passes Dan Marino to become the NFL leader in career touchdown passes, throwing Nos. 421 and 422 in Green Bay’s 23-16 victory over Minnesota.

2012 – Europe wins the Ryder Cup with an historic comeback from a 4-point deficit to beat the United States. Martin Kaymer delivers the Europeans finish with 14+ points while the Americans had 13+. The Americans had a 10-4 lead midway through matches. But the Europeans rally to win the final two, then built on the lead by winning the first five matches the next day.

2012 – Greg Zuerlein of St. Louis converts all four-field goal attempts (58, 48, 60, 24 yards) in the Rams’ 19-13 win over Seattle. Zuerlein becomes the first kicker in NFL history to convert a 60-yard field goal and a 50-yard field goal in the same game.

2015 – The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals agrees that the NCAA’s use of college athletes’ names, images and likenesses in video games and TV broadcasts violate antitrust laws but strikes down a plan to allow schools to pay players up to $5,000.

2017 – Russia and China are among nine countries suspended from weightlifting for a year in an attempt to combat an epidemic of doping. The decision by the International Weightlifting Federation follows the retesting of anti-doping samples from the 2008 and 2012 Olympics. Also suspended are Kazakhstan, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Moldova, Turkey, and Ukraine.

2017 – Troy’s defense forces four turnovers and the surging Trojans upset No. 25 LSU 24-21. Troy is the first team from outside the Southeastern Conference to win in LSU’s Death Valley since UAB in 2000.

2017 – Seventh-ranked Georgia hits a big milestone as a program, notching win No. 800 with a 41-0 rout of Tennessee.

2017 – Notre Dame reaches 900 wins with a 52-17 win over Miami (Ohio).

