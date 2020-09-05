AP Sportlight

Sportlight for Sept. 6, 2020

By The Associated Press

Sept. 6

1920 – Jack Dempsey knocks out Billy Miske in the third round to retain the world heavyweight title.

1920 – Bill Tilden wins his first of seven U.S. Open men’s singles titles, defeating Bill Johnston, 6-1, 1-6, 7-5, 5-7, 6-3, at the West Side Tennis Club in Forest Hills, N.Y.

1948 – The United States sweeps Australia 5-0 to retain the Davis Cup title.

1975 – Chris Evert wins her first of six singles titles in the U.S. Open with a 5-7, 6-4, 6-2, victory over Evonne Goolagong. In the men’s semifinals, Manuel Orantes performs one of the great comebacks in tennis history, saving five match points to defeat Guillermo Vilas, 4-6, 1-6, 6-2, 7-5, 6-4, after trailing two-sets-to-love and 0-5 in the fourth set.

1993 – Helena Sukova of the Czech Republic beats Martina Navratilova 7-5, 6-4 to advance to the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open. Navratilova’s loss leaves the United States without a women’s quarterfinalist for the first time in the tournament’s history, dating to 1887.

1995 – Cal Ripken plays in his 2,131st consecutive major league game to surpass Lou Gehrig’s 56-year record. Ripken receives a 22-minute standing ovation and later hits a homer in Baltimore’s 4-2 win over California.

2014 – Japan’s Kei Nishikori becomes the first man from Asia to reach a Grand Slam final, stunning top-ranked Novak Djokovic in four sets at the U.S. Open.

—