AP Sportlight

Sports

by: By The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Sportlight for Sept. 22, 2020

By The Associated Press=

Sept. 22

1905 – Willie Anderson wins the U.S. Open for the fourth time in five years, beating Alex Smith with a 314-total.

1911 – Cy Young, 44, beats the Pittsburgh Pirates 1-0 for his 511th and final major league victory.

1927 – Gene Tunney wins a unanimous 10-round decision over Jack Dempsey at Soldier Field in Chicago to retain his world heavyweight title. The fight is marred by a long 10-count in the seventh round. Dempsey knocks Tunney to the mat, but Dempsey doesn’t go to a neutral corner. The referee doesn’t start counting until four or five seconds after Tunney is down. Tunney regains his feet and goes on to win.

1969 – San Francisco’s Willie Mays becomes the second major league player to hit 600 homers. His two-run shot off Mike Corkins gives the Giants a 4-2 victory over the San Diego Padres.

1974 – The Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos are the first teams to play to a tie, 35-35, with the newly instituted overtime rule in effect.

1984 – Mississippi Valley State’s Willie Totten passes for 526 yards in a 49-32 victory over Jackson State. Wide receiver Jerry Rice has 285 yards receiving.

1985 – San Diego’s Lionel James becomes the 16th NFL player to rush and receive for 100 yards in the Chargers 44-41 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. James gains 127 yards on the ground and 118 yards receiving.

1987 – The 1,585-member NFL Players Association goes on strike after the New England-New York Jets Monday night game.

1991 – Miami coach Don Shula gets his 300th career victory in the Dolphins’ 16-13 win over Green Bay.

1996 – New England’s Bill Parcells (100-78-1) becomes the 22nd NFL coach to win 100 regular-season games as the Patriots edge Jacksonville 28-25.

2002 – New England’s Tom Brady completes 39 of 54 passes for 410 yards and throws touchdown passes to four different receivers as the Patriots post a 41-38 overtime victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

2007 – Graham Harrell of Texas Tech completes 46 of 67 passes for 646 yards, the fourth-best total in major college history, in a 49-45 loss to Oklahoma State.

2007 – Kentucky’s Andre Woodson sets a major college record for consecutive passes without an interception, breaking the mark of 271 held by Fresno State’s Trent Dilfer.

2012 – Cobi Hamilton of Arkansas has 10 catches for a Southeastern Conference record 303 yards and three touchdowns in a 35-26 to Rutgers.

2012 – Old Dominion quarterback Taylor Heinicke smashes NCAA Division I records by throwing for 730 yards. He completes 55 of 79 attempts without being intercepted and leads the Monarchs back from a 23-point, third-quarter deficit to a 64-61 victory against New Hampshire.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

NBA Stats

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Community Calendar