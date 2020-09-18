AP Sportlight

Sportlight for Sept. 19, 2020

1948 – Pancho Gonzales, 20, wins the U.S. Lawn Tennis Association title with a three-set victory over Eric Sturgess.

1951 – Ford C. Frick, president of the National League, is elected baseball commissioner by the team owners.

1981 – Southern Cal’s Marcus Allen rushes for 274 yards and scores two touchdowns in a 21-0 triumph over Indiana.

1985 – Minnesota’s Tommy Kramer passes for 436 yards and three touchdowns in the Vikings’ 33-24 loss to the Chicago Bears.

1992 – Sergei Bubka raises the world record in the pole vault, his 32nd world record, clearing 20 feet, 1+ inches in the Toto International at Tokyo.

1993 – Nigel Mansell overpowers the field in the Bosch Spark Plug Grand Prix to become the first rookie to win the Indy car PPG Cup championship.

1998 – Evander Holyfield wins a unanimous decision over Vaughn Bean to retain his IBF and WBA heavyweight titles before 41,357 at Atlanta’s Georgia Dome.

2000 – In the Sydney Olympics, the Americans strand a staggering 20 baserunners in an 11-inning, 2-1 loss to Japan which ends their 112-game winning streak. It’s the first loss for the U.S. women softball the 1998 world championships.

2001 – Roger Clemens becomes the first pitcher in major league history to go 20-1, pitching the New York Yankees to a 6-3 victory over the Chicago White Sox.

2004 – Jerry Rice’s run of 274 straight games with a catch is ended in the Oakland Raiders’ 13-10 victory over the Buffalo Bills. The last time Rice didn’t catch a pass was Dec. 1, 1985, at Washington.

2009 – Texas College of the NAIA is trounced 75-6 by Texas Southern, a week after losing 92-0 to Stephen F. Austin. The Steers fall to 0-4 and have been outscored 300-12.

2010 – Matt Schaub is 38 of 52 for a franchise-record 497 yards with three touchdowns in Houston’s 30-27 overtime win over Washington. Donovan McNabb of the Redskins is 28 of 38 for 426 yards. It’s the first time two quarterbacks throw for 400 yards in an NFL game since 1994.

2010 – New England’s Randy Moss becomes the fourth NFL player to reach 150 career touchdowns in a 28-14 loss to the New York Jets.

2015 – Greyson Lambert of Georgia throws for 330 yards, three touchdowns and sets an NCAA record by completing all but one of his 25 passes to lead the to a 52-20 victory over South Carolina. Lambert posts the highest percentage (96.0) in FBS history for a minimum of 20 completions, breaking the mark of 95.8 (23 of 24) shared by Tennessee’s Tee Martin and West Virginia’s Geno Smith.

2015 – Baker Mayfield of Oklahoma, sets a school record with 572 total yards, throws four TD passes and runs for two more scores in the Sooners’ 52-38 victory over Tulsa.

