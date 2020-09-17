AP Sportlight

Sportlight for Sept. 18, 2020

By The Associated Press

Sept. 18

1899 – A tennis tournament known as ”The Cincinnati Open” begins. Today, it is the oldest tennis tournament in the United States still played in its original city and is now known as the Cincinnati Masters & Women’s Open.

1946 – Joe Louis knocks out Tami Mauriello in the first round at Yankee Stadium in New York to retain the world heavyweight title.

1960 – Goose Gonsoulin intercepts four passes to lead the Denver Broncos to a 27-21 win over the Buffalo Bills.

1965 – In his first collegiate game, quarterback Billy Stevens of Texas-El Paso gains 483 total yards against North Texas State. Receiver Chuck Hughes has 349 of those yards.

1967 – U.S. yacht Intrepid beats the Australian yacht Dame Pattie in four straight races to defend the America’s Cup.

1977 – U.S. yacht Courageous beats the challenger Australia in four straight races to defend the America’s Cup.

1996 – Roger Clemens equals his own major league record, fanning 20 batters and pitching a four-hitter to lead Boston over the Detroit Tigers 4-0.

2003 – Atlanta clinches its 12th straight division title when second-place Florida is mathematically eliminated from the NL East race. The record title streak started in 1991, when the Braves won the NL West. They moved to the East Division in 1994 and trailed Montreal by six games when the strike stopped the season in August.

2004 – Maurice Drew of UCLA rushes for a school-record 322 yards and five touchdowns in the Bruins’ 37-31 victory over Washington. By halftime, he had 235 yards on 13 carries.

2005 – Green Bay’s Brett Favre joins Dan Marino and John Elway with 50,000 yards passing and also breaks Elway’s single-stadium NFL touchdown record of 180 with a 4-yard toss to Tony Fisher with 4 seconds left of a 26-24 loss to Cleveland at Lambeau Field.

2011 – At 16, Lexi Thompson becomes the youngest player to win an LPGA Tour event. The 16-year-old Floridian closes with a 2-under 70 to win by five strokes over Tiffany Joh at the Navistar LPGA Classic in Prattville, Ala. Thompson shatters the age record for winning a multiple-round tournament held by Paula Creamer, who won in 2005 at 18.

2011 – Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton sets an NFL rookie record by throwing for 432 yards against the Green Bay Packers. Newton, who tied the record by throwing for 422 yards in last week’s loss at Arizona, completes 28 of 46 passes with one touchdown in the 30-23 loss to the Packers. Newton’s 854 yards passing is also the most yards for a player in his first two games.

2013 – American Jordan Burroughs earns another wrestling world title. Burroughs, a gold medalist at the 2012 Olympics, extends his undefeated streak to 65 matches with a 4-0 victory over Iran’s Ezzatollah Akbarizarinkolaei in the 163-pound category at the Laszlo Papp Sports Arena in Budapest, Hungary.

2016 – In Gee Chun wins the Evian Championship with the lowest 72-hole score in major championship history, finishing at 21-under 263 for a four-stroke victory. The 22-year-old South Korean player breaks the overall major record of 20 under set by Henrik Stenson and Jason Day and the women’s mark of 19 under.

2016 – The Los Angeles Rams defeat the Seattle Seahawks 9-3, a game that marks the return of pro football to the nation’s second-largest market for the first time in nearly 22 years.

2016 – Detroit’s Anquan Boldin has a touchdown catch in the Lions’ 16-15 loss to Tennessee, to join Terrell Owens as the only players in NFL history to have at least 1,000 career receptions and a touchdown catch with four teams.

