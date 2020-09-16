AP Sportlight

Sportlight for Sept. 17, 2020

Sept. 17

1920 – The forerunner of the NFL, the American Professional Football Association, is founded in an automobile showroom in Canton, Ohio. Twelve teams pay a $100 fee to obtain a franchise.

1938 – Don Budge completes the grand slam of tennis with a four-set victory over Gene Mako in the U.S. Lawn Tennis Association championships.

1954 – Rocky Marciano knocks out Ezzard Charles in the eighth round at the Yankee Stadium in New York to retain his world heavyweight title.

1955 – In the first color telecast of a football game by NBC, No. 10 Georgia Tech posts a 14-6 win over No. 9 Miami in Atlanta. The Ramblin’ Wreck’s winning score comes in the final minute when linebacker Jimmy Morris returns an interception 25 yards for a touchdown.

1966 – In his head coaching debut, coach Joe Paterno leads Penn State past Maryland 15-7. The Nittany Lions hold on as Terrapins back up quarterback Phil Petry throws an incomplete pass on fourth down from the Penn State one-yard line in the fourth quarter.

1967 – Johnny Unitas of the Baltimore Colts passes for 401 yards and two touchdowns in a 38-31 victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

1988 – Colorado’s Alfred Williams leads the Buffaloes to a 24-21 win over No. 19 Iowa, in Iowa City. Williams gets seven tackles, four for losses including two sacks, a forced fumble, a recovery, a pass deflection and a blocked punt in the win. Williams’ forced fumble late in the fourth quarter ends the Hawkeyes late charge.

1988 – No. 10 Florida State upsets No. 3 Clemson 24-21 in Clemson, S.C. With the game tied at 21 with 1:31 to play, FSU coach Bobby Bowden calls for a fake punt from his own 21-yard line. Cornerback LeRoy Butler takes the fake 76 yards, setting up Richie Andrews’ game-winning 19-yard field goal with 32 seconds left.

1994 – UNLV wide receiver Randy Gatewood catches 23 passes for 363 yards and a touchdown in a 48-38 loss to Idaho.

2002 – Suzy Whaley becomes the first woman to qualify for a PGA Tour event, earning an exemption to the 2003 Greater Hartford Open by winning a PGA Section Championship. Whaley, also is the first woman to win a Section Championship.

2004 – San Francisco’s Barry Bonds hits the 700th home run of his career, joining Babe Ruth (714) and Hank Aaron (755) as the only players to reach the milestone.

2006 – Paul Casey turns in a record-setting performance to win the World Match Play Championship. Casey completes a dominating week by winning the last five holes for a 10-and-8 victory over Shaun Micheel, the largest margin of the championship match in the 43-year history of this tournament.

2016 – Cam Pedersen kicks a 37-yard field as time expired and North Dakota State, of the FCS, rallies to beat No. 13 Iowa 23-21 for its sixth straight win over an FBS opponent. The loss is the fourth by a ranked FBS team to an FCS school. North Dakota State has won the last five FCS national titles.

2016 – Curtis Granderson hits a solo home run with two outs in the 12th inning after also connecting for a tying shot in the 11th, lifting the New York Mets to a 3-2 12-inning victory and into a tie for the NL wild-card lead.

