SAN DIEGO (AP)Baseballs used during the 2019 regular season had less drag on average, contributing to a power surge that resulted in a record number of home runs, according to a study commissioned by Major League Baseball and released by the league Wednesday.

The report produced by a committee of science professors said inconsistencies in the seams of the baseballs, as well as ''changes in player behavior,'' were chief culprits for the spike in home runs. Batters connected 6,776 times in the regular season, smashing the record of 6,105 set in 2017.