TORONTO (AP)A Canadian broadcast company has apologized for hockey commentator Don Cherry's remarks about what he believes are new immigrants not honoring the country's fallen soldiers.

The 85-year-old Cherry, who has been criticized in the past for his outspoken conservative politics, seemed to single out new immigrants in Toronto and Mississauga, Ontario, where he lives, for not honoring Canada's veterans and dead soldiers. He said he didn't see immigrants wearing poppies to honor the country's fallen on Remembrance Day, which will be observed on Monday.