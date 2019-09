FARGO, N.D. (AP) - Trey Lance rushed for a pair of touchdowns and two fourth-quarter interceptions boosted FCS top-ranked North Dakota State to a 27-16 victory over fourth-ranked UC Davis on Saturday, extending the Bison's win streak to 25 games.

It is the third-longest streak in FCS history behind NDSU's 33 in a row from 2012-14 and James Madison 26 straight from 2016-17.