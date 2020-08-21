Anticipated like never before, high school football scrimmages kickoff in East Texas

KETK – Throughout the spring and summer, many wondered if we would see the day that a pair of East Texas high school football teams would actually line up against each other in competition.
To the rejoice of many, Thursday that happened.
Scrimmages kicked off throughout our Piney Woods as 1A through 4A UIL programs prepare to open their regular season next week.
Watch the video to see highlights from the following contests:
- Lindale vs. Atlanta – Rabbits won the live portion 14-7.
- Kaufman vs. Kilgore – Bulldogs unofficially won 35-0 in two quarters of play.
- Pittsburg vs. Chapel Hill – Bulldogs hold on to win 28-21
- 3-Team scrimmage between Troup, Waskom, and Sabine – No score kept.
- 3-Team scrimmage between New Diana, Joaquin, and Tenaha – No score kept