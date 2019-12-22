Anosike, Thomas lead Sacred Heart over Holy Cross 89-68

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP)E.J. Anosike scored 19 points with 14 rebounds, his fifth double-double of the season, as Sacred Heart rolled past Holy Cross 89-68 on Sunday.

Anosike reached the 500-rebound plateau with his ninth of the game – an offensive board of a Koreem Ozier 3-point miss that he put back up for a 61-30 Sacred Heart lead with 17:37 remaining. He was 9-for-11 shooting.

Ozier, a sophomore, scored 16 points that pushed him past the 500 career points. Tyler Thomas added a season-high 17 points for the Pioneers (7-5). The seven wins is Sacred Heart’s best start prior to Northeast Conference play since the 2014-15 season.

Kinnon LaRose had 11 points and eight rebounds for Sacred Heart (7-5).

Sacred Heart dominated the first half and led 50-21 at halftime. The Pioneers’ 50 first-half points were a season high for the team.

Joe Pridgen had 23 points and eight rebounds for the Crusaders (1-11), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Austin Butler added 17 points, 17 rebounds and seven assists. Ryan Wade had 13 points. Butler’s 17 rebounds was most in a game for a Holy Cross player since 2010.

Sacred Heart faces Lafayette at home next Sunday. Holy Cross plays Siena on the road next Sunday.

