Annette Nichols and Team 515 excel in Shreveport MMA tournament

Longview native is now 2-0 in amateur MMA fights

(KETK) — Annette Nichols already won the Muay Thai national championship earlier this year, and single mother from Longview just keeps adding to her resume.

On Friday night, she, along with other fighters from Team 515, made their way to Shreveport for a Mixed Martial Arts tournament.

Once again, she excelled in the ring.

Nichols won by TKO in the 3rd round, making her 2-0 in amateur MMA.

She was also wearing a shirt which paid homage to a friend who died last year.

Other Team 515 members who got victories were Steve Jones, who retained his title, Blaine Wallace, Zeke Wilson and Roderrick Wilson.