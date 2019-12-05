Breaking News
Speaker Pelosi calls for articles of impeachment to be drafted against Trump

Anim scores 19 to carry Marquette over Jacksonville 75-56

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

MILWAUKEE (AP)Sacar Anim had 19 points as Marquette, minus the nation’s leading scorer Markus Howard, beat Jacksonville 75-56 on Wednesday night.

Theo John had 11 points for Marquette (6-2), which earned its fourth straight home victory, and Jamal Cain added 12 rebounds. The school announced before the game that Howard, who is averaging 26 points a game, was in concussion protocol.

Destin Barnes had 12 points for the Dolphins (4-6), who were held to 29.5% shooting and were outrebounded by 13. Bryce Workman added 10 points and Kevin Norman had seven rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories