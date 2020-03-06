Angelina runs past Lamar State-Port Arthur into Region 14 semis

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KETK) – The Angelina College Runners refused to allow the third time to be the charm for Lamar State-Port Arthur.

AC defeated the Seahawks 65-57 in the Region XIV men’s quarterfinals Thursday, making the Runners three-for-three against the team from the Gulf Coast this season.

Christyon Eugene and Chance Brown led AC with eleven points a piece, while Lufkin alum Cameron Hart added ten.

The win earns Angelina (22-9) a spot in Friday’s tournament semifinals. AC will face Navarro at 8:00 p.m. at the Gold Dome at Centenary College.

Watch the video to see the highlights.