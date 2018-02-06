Angelina defeats TJC Baseball, 9-4

The Angelina Roadrunners hit a pair of opposite field homeruns as they knocked off Tyler Junior College 9-4 Monday at Mike Carter Field.

Angelina has now won 2 straight, and 3 of its last four. In the meantime, the Apaches, who are ranked No. 1 in NJCAA Div. 3 fell to 5-2 overall on the young 2018 season.

The Roadrunners used three runs in the fifth inning to extend their lead over TJC after it had cut it to 5-4 with three runs of its own in the bottom of the third.

Watch the video to see the highlights.