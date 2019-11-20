1  of  2
Andrews, Lovett lift FIU over Cleveland St. 107-61

CLEVELAND (AP)Devon Andrews had 16 points to lead five Florida International players in double figures, Osasumwen Osaghae had a double-double, and the Panthers rolled past Cleveland State 107-61 on Tuesday night.

Osaghae finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Eric Lovett added 14 points, Isaiah Banks scored 13 and Cameron Corcoran had 12 for the Panthers.

Florida International (2-2) is averaging 104 points per game in its two wins this season.

Hugo Ferreira had 12 points for the Vikings (1-4) and Craig Beaudion scored 11.

Florida International plays Eastern Kentucky on Friday. Cleveland State plays UNC Wilmington on Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

