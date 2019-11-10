Anderson scores 32 to lift Brown past Canisius 75-68

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP)Brandon Anderson had a career-high 32 points as Brown got past Canisius 75-68 on Saturday.

Anderson shot 12 for 14 from the foul line.

Zach Hunsaker had 15 points for Brown (2-0). Tamenang Choh added 10 points and 11 rebounds. He also had seven turnovers. Matt DeWolf had seven rebounds for the home team.

Malik Johnson scored a career-high 24 points and nine rebounds for the Golden Griffins (0-1). Corey Brown added 10 points.

Brown takes on Quinnipiac at home on Wednesday. Canisius plays Albany on the road on Wednesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories