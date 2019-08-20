American teen Anisimova out of US Open after father’s death

FILE – In this June 1, 2019, file photo, Amanda Anisimova plays a shot against Romania’s Irina-Camelia Begu during their third round match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. American teenager Amanda Anisimova’s representatives say she will not play at the U.S. Open because of the recent death of her father. A statement from her family issued Tuesday, Aug. 20, 29019, says they are “shocked and saddened by the sudden passing of our father.” Anisimova was coached by her father, Konstantin.(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — American teenager Amanda Anisimova withdrew from the U.S. Open on Tuesday because of the recent death of her father and coach, Konstantin.

A statement from family members, released by Anisimova’s representatives, said: “We are shocked and saddened by the sudden passing of our father. We appreciate the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time and ask that you respect our privacy.”

The U.S. Tennis Association announced that Anisimova had pulled out of the year’s last Grand Slam tournament, where main-draw play begins Monday.

Anisimova, who was born in New Jersey to Russian parents and moved to Florida when she was 3, is currently ranked 24th and would have been seeded for the U.S. Open.

She is an up-and-coming star in women’s tennis who reached the semifinals at the French Open in June at age 17.

Anisimova upset defending champion Simona Halep in the quarterfinals at Roland Garros, before losing to eventual champion Ash Barty in three sets.

Her first WTA title came in April at Bogota, Colombia.

As a junior, Anisimova won the 2017 U.S. Open girls’ title, beating Coco Gauff in the final.

