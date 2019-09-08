Texas, A&M drop in AP Top 25 poll

(AP) – After Saturday’s college football games, Texas Longhorns and A&M, both played high-intensity games against top-ranked teams.

Despite home advantage for Texas and Jimbo being more familiar with the Aggies, both teams failed to produce wins.

AP’s Top 25 Poll for week 3 released Sunday morning where Texas dropped from No.9 to No. 12 and A&M dropped from No. 12 to No. 16.

Texas Lonhorns

The sixth-ranked Tigers won the game of the day at No. 9 Texas, with Joe Burrow becoming the first LSU quarterback with a 400-yard passing game since Rohan Davey in the 2002 Sugar Bowl. Three Tigers had 100-yard receiving games.

LSU needed every bit of Burrow’s big night because Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger practically matched him.

The Tigers brought in Joe Brady, a former Saints assistant who turns 30 later this month, to recreate a passing offense that has been mostly stuck in the stone age for years. He has transformed Burrow from a gritty game manager into a possible NFL prospect.

It’s early, but LSU fans have to be giddy. You can’t win national championships without playing a high-level passing offense in today’s college football, and the Tigers just might be a legitimate contender.

The Texas Longhorns will play at Rice on Saturday with kick-off at 7:00 p.m.

TEXAS A&M

Not surprisingly, Clemson’s defense still looks ferocious after saying goodbye to four defensive linemen taken in the NFL draft, including three in the first round. The Christian Wilkins-led Power Rangers are gone, but a new set of superheroes already is emerging. Against Texas A&M, No. 1 Clemson allowed only 4.2 yards per play and kept the Aggies out of the end zone until 6 seconds were left in the game.

End Xavier Thomas is the type of pass rusher who could develop into a first overall draft pick. Freshman defensive tackle Tyler Davis has already worked his way into the starting lineup and against A&M he put a few Aggies’ offensive linemen on skates. The talent never seems to run out at Clemson and, of course, there is one constant: defensive coordinator Brent Venables. Clemson has upped his pay to more than $2 million per year, but the return on investment is still high for coach Dabo Swinney.

“The opposing teams are fortunate because they have to play Coach V once,” Clemson co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott said. “We have to play him year-round.

The Aggies will play Lamar on Saturday with kick-off at 6:00 p.m.