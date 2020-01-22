Alto basketball teams back on their home court for 1st time since April tornadoes

ALTO, Texas (KETK) – The recovery process will continue for quite some time throughout the community of Alto as it rebuilds from last April’s tornadoes.

But the Yellow Jacket boys and girls basketball teams had a chance Tuesday to finally come home.

Alto played its first home games of the season after having had to play all 22 of their contests up until Tuesday on the road, or neutral sites.

The Jackets had also had to find other place to practice, while their gymnasium was being reconstructed.

The structure the Alto high school gymnasium suffered severe damage in the storms.

“I think the crowd that’s here tonight speaks for itself. I mean there’s not much room. It’s pretty full. It’s a packed house. I think it means a lot for the community. You know obviously basketball now we don’t have to travel every time, and we get to have our home games. And just one more thing for our community to rally around. And just the pride that our town has in our athletic department, and backing our kids in each sport no matter what season it is,” said Alto I.S.D. athletics director Ricky Joe Meeks.

The Alto boys however, fell to Mount Enterprise 64-57.

The Lady Jackets on the other hand, defeated Mount Enterprise 62-38.

