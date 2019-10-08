Altidore hurt again, will miss US Nations League games

NEW YORK (AP)Forward Jozy Altidore is hurt again and will miss the United States’ Nations League games against Cuba and Canada.

Altidore, who turns 30 next month, left Toronto FC’s regular-season finale on Sunday. The U.S. Soccer Federation did not announce the nature of the injury in its announcement Tuesday, saying it was up to Toronto.

Altidore was limited to 13 regular-season MLS matches in 2018 and 21 this year because of injuries.

The Americans play Cuba on Friday at Washington, D.C., then meet Canada four days later. They host Canada on Nov. 15 at Orlando, Florida, and play Cuba four days later at George Town, Cayman Islands.

The revised roster:

Goalkeepers: Brad Guzan (Atlanta), Sean Johnson (New York City), Zack Steffen (Fortuna Duesseldorf, Germany)

Defenders: Reggie Cannon (Dallas), Nick Lima (San Jose), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Daniel Lovitz (Montreal Impact), Matt Miazga (Reading, England), Tim Ream (Fulham, England), Miles Robinson (Atlanta), DeAndre Yedlin (Newcastle, England)

Midfielders: Brenden Aaronson (Philadelphia), Michael Bradley (Toronto), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy), Weston McKennie (Schalke, Germany), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea, England), Cristian Roldan (Seattle), Wil Trapp (Columbus), Jackson Yueill (San Jose)

Forwards: Paul Arriola (D.C.), Corey Baird (Salt Lake), Tyler Boyd (Besiktas, Turkey), Jordan Morris (Seattle), Josh Sargent (Werder Bremen, Germany), Gyasi Zardes (Columbus)

—

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports