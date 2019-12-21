Almiron finally scores for Newcastle in 1-0 win over Palace

NEWCASTLE, England (AP)Miguel Almiron scored his first goal for Newcastle in his 27th appearance for the club in its 1-0 win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Paraguay international, who joined from Major League Soccer team Atlanta in January, swiveled to drive home an 83rd-minute shot to spark wild celebrations on the touchline from manager Steve Bruce.

Almiron’s strike came just as Newcastle faded following a promising start at St. James’ Park, needing to rely upon goalkeeper Martin Dubravka to deny Wilfried Zaha, James McArthur and Christian Benteke.

A third victory in four games sent Newcastle above Palace and into ninth place in the standings in an encouraging first season at the helm for Bruce.

