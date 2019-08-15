Alma mater of El Paso shooter cancels football game with El Paso high school due to ‘security concerns’

PLANO, Texas (KETK) – Plano High School, the alma mater of the alleged El Paso Walmart shooter, has canceled an upcoming football game with Eastwood High School out of El Paso.

The game was scheduled to be played on September 6 and was set to be in Plano after being in El Paso in 2018.

According to our sister station KTSM, Plano ISD reached out to the El Paso school district to cancel the game and release a joint statement.

Eastwood did not want to cancel the game and offered to host the game for the second year in a row. Plano gave them a “hard no.”

Eastwood then suggested that they meet at a neutral site and Plano declined again. Sources told KTSM there was no credible threat, but PISD is worried the game could be a platform for someone with extremist views.

According to El Paso police, Patrick Crusius drove from the Dallas area to El Paso to “kill as many Mexicans as possible.”

Plano ISD released a statement about the cancelation on Thursday.