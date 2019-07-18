All Saints brings experienced leader to head its baseball program

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – All Saints Episcopal School in Tyler announced on Thursday that Brent Landrum would head their baseball program.

Landrum has over 28 years of coaching experience in baseball and also coached football and basketball for 17 years.

“Coach Landrum is an incredible coach and role model for our student-athletes. He will be a leader that makes a difference across our entire campus.” All Saints Athletic Director Eddie Francis

This past spring, Landrum was at The Kinkaid School where he helped lead the Falcons to a 31-2 record and an SPC championship as they ended the year ranked as the number one private school baseball team in the state. Prior to joining the staff at Kinkaid, Coach Landrum was the head baseball coach at The John Cooper School in The Woodlands.

Over 14 seasons, Coach Landrum compiled a winning record while being named the Montgomery County baseball coach of the year in 2008. The 2008 team ended the year 25-10 and won the SPC Division II championship.

During his time at John Cooper, seven of his baseball players went on to play division I college baseball. Coach Landrum has coached baseball at Episcopal High School in Bellaire, TX (1998- 2004), The Kinkaid School in Houston, TX (1998 and 2019), St. Francis Episcopal School in Houston, TX (1994-1997), and Kyle Chapman Pony League in Houston, TX (1992-1994). He also coached at The Karl Young College Summer League in the summers of 1997 and 1998.

Besides coaching baseball, Coach Landrum has also coached basketball and football. He coached basketball and football for 17 years. Coach Landrum was the head football coach at The John Cooper School from 2012-2018.

His 2018 team went 9-1, 9-0 in the regular season and played for the SPC 3A championship football game. From 1990-1994, Landrum served as the Director of Football Operations at the University of Houston.