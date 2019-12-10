Alcorn St. downs NAIA-Rust 108-62 behind Howard’s 19 PTs

LORMAN, Miss. (AP)Maurice Howard led six players in double figures with 19 points and Alcorn State needed the second half to pull away from NAIA-member Rust for a 108-62 win on Monday night.

It was the Braves’ (3-5) third win of the season against an NAIA program.

Alcorn State raced to an 18-2 lead before Rust went on 20-8 run and closed to within four (26-22) when Michael Decembre made a pair of foul shots with 11:58 before halftime. Quentin Pough made three free throws to bring Rust within 37-36 with 5:36 before the break but it never got closer.

With a 52-43 at the break, the Braves locked down Rust and held it to 19 points in the second half.

Deshaw Andrews and Corey Tillery each scored 13, Alonzo Campbell and Troymain Crosby scored 12 apiece and Mark Carter 11 for the Braves.

Decembre led the Bearcats with 19, Pough 13, Kendall Wright 11 and Demarcus Robinson 10.

