Alaphilippe makes up for blunder with win in Belgian race

OVERIJSE, Belgium (AP)Julian Alaphilippe made up for an embarrassing blunder last weekend by winning the Brabantse Pijl race on Wednesday, his first victory since becoming world champion.

Alaphilippe, who last month became France’s first road race world champion since 1997, was left red-faced on Sunday when he let up too early and crossed the finish line of the Liege-Bastogne-Liege classic race with his arms aloft in victory, only to be passed by Tour de France runner-up Primoz Roglic.

Three days later, the Deceuninck-Quick Step rider atoned for his blunder by dominating his rivals in a three-man sprint finish at the Brabantse Pijl, another Belgian race. Once again, Alaphilippe appeared to raise his arms a bit early as he crossed the line, but this time his closest rival, runner-up Mathieu van der Poel, could not catch up and Alaphilippe won by a few inches.

Frenchman Benoit Cosnefroy completed the podium.

