HANOVER, N.H. (AP)Richie Kenney threw for 267 yards and a touchdown, Harold Coles ran for 111 yards and a touchdown and Cornell stunned Dartmouth 20-17 on Saturday.

Cornell (3-6, 2-4 Ivy League) snapped Dartmouth's 10-game winning streak. The Big Green hadn't suffered a defeat since Nov. 3 last year when Princeton beat them 14-9.