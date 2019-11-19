Alabama gives AD Byrne raise, contract extension

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP)Alabama has given athletic director Greg Byrne a raise and one-year contract extension.

The university’s board of trustees compensation committee approved the new deal Tuesday. Byrne will make $1.3 million this year in the deal which dates back to July 1. That will go up to $1.54 million in the final year, 2025-26.

Byrne will also receive a supplemental retirement contribution rising from $300,000 in the first year to $450,000.

He had received a raise and three-year extension in August 2018. That deal called for him to make $980,000 with annual $25,000 raises.

Byrne’s new deal also calls for the university to forgive the balance of an interest-free $400,000 loan Byrne received initially for relocating from Arizona to Tuscaloosa.